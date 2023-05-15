Datavant Accelerates Data Collaborations to Generate Clinical and Patient Insights with AWS Clean Rooms

AWS healthcare and life sciences customers can now leverage Datavant to securely de-identify and link their data, and use AWS Clean Rooms with their collaborators to analyze their collective datasets without sharing underlying data

Datavant, a leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, announces that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help healthcare and life sciences customers accelerate their ability to manage and optimize clinical and patient insights. Pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, research institutions, and healthcare technology customers can now access Datavant's cutting-edge data de-identification technology in AWS, connect to the hundreds of real world data partners in the Datavant ecosystem, and leverage AWS Clean Rooms with their collaborators to more easily and securely analyze their collective datasets to improve patient care, reduce costs, identify potential clinical trial participants, and speed time to insight with clinical research —without sharing or revealing underlying data.



Healthcare and life sciences customers face challenges in developing comprehensive and longitudinal views of their patients’ health history including data fragmentation, patient privacy protections, access to quality data, and lack of available mechanisms for secure data collaboration. Data from electronic health records (EHRs), clinical trials, and labs are often stored across disparate applications and databases and protected by stringent security policies. Since patient identifying data such as name, address, and date of birth, could lead to a patient’s identity to become known, private patient information is often safeguarded by redacting or excluding it from analyses altogether. However, when patients’ information is completely excluded, it becomes challenging for organizations to gather insights and deliver better, more-informed patient outcomes and experiences. Healthcare and life sciences organizations are looking for ways to work with their collaborators to more easily and securely analyze their datasets to advance innovation, while adhering to patient consent and regulatory compliance requirements.

Datavant’s data de-identification and tokenization capabilities enable their healthcare and life sciences customers to replace their identifiable patient information with an encrypted “token” that can’t be reverse-engineered to reveal the original information from EHR, claims, social determinants of health, long-term post-acute care, and specialty disease data. Organizations can then use AWS Clean Rooms, a HIPAA-eligible service that helps customers and their collaborators to analyze their collective datasets to gain new insights, without sharing or copying one another’s underlying data or moving it outside of AWS. For example, an academic research organization can tokenize real-world data with Datavant’s technology and conduct analyses with a biopharma company in an AWS Clean Rooms. Supporting collaboration between these two types of organizations enables the ability to extract actionable evidence that can help identify potential clinical trial participants. By using Datavant’s technology and AWS Clean Rooms within their own AWS environment, healthcare and life sciences organizations can seamlessly de-identify, link, and collaborate on their proprietary and third-party data sources to accelerate and improve insights while retaining fine-grained control on how their data is used, such as only allowing certain query patterns to generate aggregate statistics. Organizations can also monitor and track all queries being run by their AWS Clean Rooms collaborators through Amazon CloudWatch Logs, which can help audit and mask sensitive data in logs.

“We focus on providing innovative technology so healthcare and life sciences organizations can leverage the power of data to improve patient outcomes and advance research while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. Datavant is committed to reducing the friction and increasing the security in data collaboration and that includes enabling organizations to easily use our connectivity tools in AWS Clean Room,” says Tal Rosenberg, President, Emerging Businesses & Chief Partnerships Officer at Datavant.

“Data collaboration with multiple partners is the foundation to executing real world evidence studies, and it has been a big challenge due to data sharing complexities,” said Paul Petraro, Executive Director, Global Head Real World Evidence Analytic Center of Excellence, Boehringer Ingelheim. “We look forward to exploring with Datavant and AWS Clean Rooms to further drive data collaboration with our clinical data partners, in a way that protects patient data, and enables valuable insights generation to accelerate the delivery of transformative care for patients worldwide.”

“Healthcare and life science organizations are seeking opportunities to reinvent how they collaborate, make data driven clinical and operational decisions, enable precision medicine, and decrease the cost of care,” said Akram Chetibi, General Manager of AWS Clean Rooms at Amazon Web Services. “Datavant’s tokenization and matching capabilities paired with the security and scale of AWS and the benefits of AWS Clean Rooms will enable healthcare and life sciences organizations to better understand the patient journey and easily manage clinical trials and securely retaining fine-grained control regarding how their data is used and queried during collaborations.”

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets.

