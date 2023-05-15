Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,889 in the last 365 days.

OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, Mich., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: 

  • RBC Healthcare Conference, New York City, May 16th – May 17th, 2023
  • B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference, Beverly Hills, May 24th – May 25th, 2023
  • Stifel Cross Sector Conference, Boston, June 6th – June 7th, 2023
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, June 6th – June 8th, 2023

Conference Details: 

RBC Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 17th
Time: 4:05 PM ET
Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
Location: Intercontinental NY Barclay
Webcast Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2023/43sJK5.cfm
   

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: mary.fleming@rbccm.com or patricia.ganning@rbccm.com.

B.Riley Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 24th
Time: 2:30 PM PT
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Location: The Beverly Hilton Hotel
   

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: conference@brileyfin.com.

Stifel Cross Sector Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7th
Time: 10:20 AM ET
Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
Location: The InterContinental Boston
   

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: StifelCorporateEvents@stifel.com.

William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Date: Thursday, June 8th
Time: 8:40 AM CT
Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
Location: Loews Chicago Hotel
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair79/oprx/1978858
   

To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact or email: growthstockconf@williamblair.com.

About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications. 

For more information, follow the Company on TwitterLinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact 
Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance
adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact 
Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager
ksirk@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more