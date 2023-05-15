BrainsWay Launches Investigator Initiated Study (IIS) Program

Application Period Open for Data Collaboration and Equipment Loan Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced the launch of its Investigator Initiated Study (IIS) Program. The program is designed to support further research on Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) by the clinical research community through data collaboration and equipment loan initiatives. Applications will be accepted through July 3, 2023.



“With superior science and superior evidence, BrainsWay continues to lead the TMS field with its IIS Program. Our goal is to support researchers in their efforts to advance neuroscience research by facilitating Deep TMS data development and furthering access to our novel equipment. The partnerships with academia that will be achieved through this program are a further testament to our longstanding commitment to moving the field forward by improving health and transforming even more patients’ lives,” said Colleen Hanlon, Ph.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs.

The program will aid investigators interested in advancing current knowledge about Deep TMS. Applications will be granted based on criteria of clinical and scientific significance, scope, innovation, and applicability. Applications by early-career investigators and those which utilize BrainsWay’s patented Deep TMS H4 Coil are strongly encouraged.

Visit https://www.go.brainsway.com/IIS_Program for more information on the IIS Program and an application template. Send questions and applications to: research@brainsway.com

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

