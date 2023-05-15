Tesla, Ford, BMW and 150+ Leading Electric Brands Head to Long Beach This Weekend for Electrify Expo, The Nation’s Largest EV Festival

Fun for all ages, Electrify Expo is a weekend festival that lets you ride, drive and demo the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more across 1 million square feet of festival space



Over 150+ participating brands including Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Volvo, Kia, Lexus, BMW, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Cake, GIANT, Stacyc, Onewheel and many others

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, tickets can be purchased online and in person



/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing fun for all ages to Long Beach this weekend for an action-packed weekend, May 20-21, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Attendees at this year’s Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world's top electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

“We’re excited to bring the biggest and best brands from all over the world to Long Beach to show off their latest products and technology, including some exciting new exhibitors like Tesla and Ford,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “A fun for all ages festival, Electrify Expo has something for everyone. The entire weekend will be packed with entertainment including all types of thrilling demo courses, massive kids zones, great music, displays, and delicious food.”

Whether you're looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Chrysler: Pacifica Hybrid

Ford: Mach E, F150 Lightning

Kia: EV9 and EV6

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y

Toyota: Rav4 Prime, Prius, Tundra Hybrid, bZrx, Mirai

Volvo: All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge

Volkswagen: ID.4



In addition to automakers, Long Beach attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter, and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Cake

GIANT

NIU

Onewheel

Ryvid Motorcycles

Stacyc

And more



Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online at www.electrifyexpo.com.

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3636c120-0238-4934-8e22-f59cb879362d