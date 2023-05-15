The Growing Demand for Smoke Evacuation Systems in Healthcare Industry | CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027

Smoke Evacuation System Market 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Smoke Evacuation System Market was accounted for $128.6 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $196.4 million by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The smoke evacuation system market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about the health risks associated with surgical smoke and the implementation of stringent safety regulations in healthcare settings.

The market is driven by the rising number of surgical procedures, advancements in surgical techniques, and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Technological advancements in smoke evacuation systems, such as the integration of filtration and energy-efficient features, are further fueling market growth.

North America dominates the smoke evacuation system market, followed by Europe, primarily due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and strict regulatory frameworks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a temporary impact on the market, with elective surgical procedures being postponed or canceled. However, the market is expected to recover as healthcare systems resume normal operations.

The smoke evacuation system market is projected to witness continued growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, technological advancements, and the growing demand for safer surgical environments.

Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness: Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the health risks associated with surgical smoke is a significant driver for the market. Surgeons and other medical staff are recognizing the harmful substances present in surgical smoke and the importance of effective smoke evacuation systems in ensuring a safe working environment.

Stringent Safety Regulations: Implementation of stringent safety regulations by regulatory authorities and healthcare organizations is driving the adoption of smoke evacuation systems. These regulations aim to protect healthcare workers from the hazardous effects of surgical smoke, mandating the use of smoke evacuation systems during surgical procedures.

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures: The increasing number of surgical procedures globally is a key driver for the smoke evacuation system market. As surgical volumes rise, there is a greater need to address the hazards posed by surgical smoke, leading to increased demand for effective smoke evacuation systems.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: This segment categorizes smoke evacuation systems based on the type of product, such as smoke evacuation pencils, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation tubing, smoke evacuators, and accessories.

Application: The market can be segmented by application, which includes surgical procedures such as laparoscopic surgeries, open surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, laser surgeries, and others.

End User: This segment classifies the market based on the end users of smoke evacuation systems, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

Technology: Smoke evacuation systems can be segmented based on the technology used, such as mechanical smoke evacuation systems, ultrasonic smoke evacuation systems, and hybrid smoke evacuation systems.

Geography: The market can also be segmented by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Region wise, the smoke evacuation system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027, owing to the higher number of aesthetic and Botox surgeries performed across the U.S., which has also resulted in high clinical urgency to adopt these devices, and has resulted in numerous developments related to smoke evacuation systems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in healthcare expenditure as well as awareness levels with respect to benefits of smoke evacuation systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

CONMED Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Ethicon US LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

KLS Martin Group

Buffalo Filter LLC

