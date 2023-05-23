California Superior Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Equity Receiver over Zola Hospice, LLC
03/23/23 The Superior Court of CA for LA County appointed Stephen Donell as Equity Receiver in the case: CAM Specialty Lending 1, LTD v. Zola Hospice, LLC et alLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as Equity Receiver in case #23VECV00655 of CAM Specialty Lending 1, LTD v. Zola Hospice, LLC, et al.
Mr. Donell was appointed as Equity Receiver over the entity Zola Hospice, LLC, and his duties include taking possession of all real and personal property, bank accounts, accounts receivable, etc. in order to determine the assets of Zola Hospice, LLC.
About Mr. Donell
Since 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail, and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post-judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, single-family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, entertainment, ATM, EB-5, equipment rental, apparel and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as a receiver in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and other government enforcement actions involving business fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors/consumers and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.
About FedReceiver, Inc.
With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and business cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion, and partnership dissolution, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.
