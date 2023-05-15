How businesses are unleashing their potential through AI & blockchain revolution

How AI is changing the world of business

Our mission is to bridge the AI gap, making it accessible and beneficial for all businesses.” — Naman Singhal

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses of all sizes are continuously looking for ways to streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase revenue. With artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology at the forefront of innovation, Expand My Business, is leading the charge in digital transformation.

The company, which recently closed a successful Series A funding round, has been helping startups and enterprises alike reduce their dependence on manual labor, increase operational efficiency, and enhance profitability through its advanced AI and blockchain solutions.

"AI has the potential to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to PwC. Yet, many businesses are still struggling to harness its full potential," said Naman Singhal, Sr. Account Executive of Expand My Business. "Our mission is to bridge this gap, making AI accessible and beneficial for all businesses, regardless of their size or industry."

The market's potential is vast, but not without challenges. Data privacy concerns, lack of expertise, and interoperability issues often hinder the adoption of AI and blockchain technologies. However, Expand My Business is navigating these challenges, with a team of over 300 experts committed to enabling seamless digital transformation for its clients.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing business operations by providing insightful and efficient solutions. Here are 12 top AI tools handpicked by Naman Singhal:

- Pictory: An AI video generator that turns scripts or articles into high-quality videos for enhancing social media engagement and brand building.

- Jasper: Recognized as the best AI writing assistant, capable of generating a 1500-word article in less than 15 minutes.

- Murf: A popular AI voice generator that converts text to speech, voice-overs, and dictations, offering a plethora of customization options.

- HitPaw Photo Enhancer: Uses AI to enhance and upscale images without losing quality, making it a go-to tool for image optimization.

- Flick: An AI tool that aids in crafting personalized, on-brand social media content swiftly.

- Lovo.ai: An award-winning AI-based voice generator that produces realistic human-like voices and offers extensive voice synthesis models.

- Fireflies: An AI meeting assistant using NLP to eliminate the need for note taking during meetings, making team collaboration seamless.

- Tidio: Offers a simple solution for businesses to add a chatbot to their website, instantly solving customer problems.

- Speechify: An AI tool that turns any format text into natural-sounding speech, making it a go-to for multi-language audio content.

- Reply.io: An all-in-one sales engagement platform, powered by AI, to create new opportunities at scale while keeping every touchpoint personal.

- Neuraltext: An AI tool that covers the entire content process, from ideation to execution, using AI for copywriting, SEO content creation, and keyword research.

- Anyword: A data-driven AI copywriting tool for marketers, providing predictive metrics and insights into effective ad copy creation.

Expand My Business powered by similar tools provides AI-powered solutions for various sectors, including healthcare, finance, logistics, and e-commerce. These solutions include intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and personalized customer experiences, resulting in improved decision-making, reduced costs, and increased revenue.

The company also leverages blockchain technology to enhance security, transparency, and traceability in business operations. Blockchain's decentralized nature can reduce fraud, streamline supply chains, and enable secure, peer-to-peer transactions along with Open AI's ChatGPT integration with multiple products.

"As the digital landscape evolves, businesses need to stay ahead of the curve. At Expand My Business, we enable them to do just that," Singhal continued. "Our end-to-end solutions are designed to help businesses capitalize on the opportunities offered by AI and blockchain while mitigating the associated risks."

Expand My Business, known for its understanding of business challenges and a keen eye for innovation has positioned itself as a trusted partner for businesses embarking on their digital transformation journey.

The company's impressive client portfolio and consistent growth are a testament to its efficacy. As AI and blockchain continue to reshape the business landscape, Expand My Business stands ready to guide businesses toward a profitable, sustainable, and tech-driven future.

About Expand My Business:

Expand My Business is a leading provider of AI and business solutions, dedicated to enabling digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. Founded by Nishant Behl & Rohan Raj Barua, the company has grown to over 300 members and continues to revolutionize the way businesses operate in the digital era.