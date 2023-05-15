Exploring Biostimulants Market: Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Limited entry barriers resulting in the entry of players of different tiers is a key factor driving biostimulants market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Biostimulants Market Research by Emerging Research is a comprehensive compilation of relevant data on the keyword industry. Consider how you may take advantage of the sector's existing and future revenue-generating opportunities. Due to the technology's rapid development, we think there are great opportunities for energy storage technology in this sector. The study talks about the Biostimulants market sector and gives a thorough breakdown of the market's size and value. This research goes into great detail about both the expected timeframe from 2022 to 2030 and the existing Biostimulants Market scenario. Due to the instability of the economy and the disruptions in the supply chain, the dynamics of the keyword industry have changed.

The global biostimulants market size reached USD 3.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in biostimulant production are an important factor driving market revenue growth. Manufacturers have the chance to develop innovative brands within biostimulant categories because of technological advancements in the industry. The use of biostimulants as stimulators of plant growth is gaining momentum in the agricultural sector. Initially, only high-value crops like ornamentals and plantation crops were treated with biostimulants, in addition to vegetable and fruit crops. As a complement to fertilizers, they are now deployed to stimulate the absorption of nutrients by conventional food crops including maize, wheat, and rice, where they play an important role in the production of food. Climate change's consequences are felt owing to an increase in the frequency of tropical cyclones, an uneven distribution of rainfall that causes brief dry conditions, and higher temperatures. It is getting harder to provide food security as the population grows owing to the significant impact of climate change on agricultural productivity. Farmers across the globe are adopting different types of strategies to enhance their agricultural productivity and seaweed-based biostimulants have shown enormous potential for mitigating climate change effects by imparting drought tolerance to crops which are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1285

The keyword research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, as well as their implemented company expansion, strategic planning, and business overview plans. This helps readers and business owners create plans for strategic investment and expansion. The study focuses on business and government transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The expansions that these well-known firms are vying for in the key market areas are also discussed in the report. The examination of the technological and product developments made by these companies is the main emphasis of the report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Seaweed extracts segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Fresh seaweeds are used as a source of organic materials and as fertilizer. Polysaccharides laminarin, alginates, and carrageenan, as well as their by-products, are among the purified components and seaweed extracts that are used commercially. It has been reported that seaweed extracts can increase plant growth and yield, build environmental stress tolerance, increase soil nutrient intake, and improve antioxidant properties. Seaweed extracts also contain major and minor nutrients, amino acids, vitamins, cytokinins, auxin, and substances that are similar to growth-promoting substances like abscisic acid and auxin which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. To facilitate simpler application and transportation, biostimulants are typically offered in liquid form. Liquid form enhances nutrient intake, speeds up leaf nutrition absorption, and improves cellular activity which is driving segment revenue growth.

The soil treatment segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Biostimulants increases plant growth, vigor, yield, and output while also enhancing soil health and nutrient usage. Nutrient availability is increased and root development is favored as a result of biostimulant substances capacity to cause nutrient buildup in the soil. Plowing and other conventional agricultural methods like leaving soils exposed have often harmed the soil and depleted its vital organic matter reserves. Biostimulants are useful in this situation since they increase soil biological activity which are key factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in North America accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing research & development and innovation in this region are driving the market revenue growth. For instance, on 10 November 2021, Corteva Agriscience launched its first nutrient efficiency biostimulant, Utrisha N, giving Canadian farmers a naturally derived biological tool to effectively manage their nitrogen investment, and reduce their carbon footprint and provide crops access to nitrogen all season long. A naturally occurring bacteria called Utrisha N works by absorbing nitrogen from the air and transforming it into a form that plants can use. This improves plant growth and resistance by giving crops a steady source of nitrogen throughout their whole life cycle.

The key companies studied in the report are:

BASF SE, UPL, Valagro, THE GOWAN GROUP, FMC Corporation, ILSA S.p.A. Via Quinta Strada, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Negev technologies, ADAMA Ltd, EBIC

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

To know more about the report, click @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biostimulants-market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Foliar

Soil Treatment

Seed treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Biostimulants market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/1285

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

