Trailbreaker Resources Files NI 43-101 Report for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) on its 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).



The technical report, titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Atsutla Gold Project, NW British Columbia”, was prepared by Terrane Geoscience of Fredericton, NB and has an effective date of December 15th, 2022. The report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Trailbreaker’s issuer profile.

While no drilling has been conducted on the property, the report details the surficial exploration work Trailbreaker has completed to date. Terrane Geoscience also took verification samples from numerous sites which confirmed the general grade and metal assemblage described to date.

The report also includes recommendations for future work, which echo the recommendations of the structural report described in Trailbreaker’s Apr. 3rd, 2023 news release. Recommended work totals an expenditure of $3.8 million.

About the Atsutla Gold Project

Trailbreaker’s 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC. The project covers 40,057 hectares of ground with very limited historic exploration. The project represents a district-scale discovery in an under-explored area of British Columbia.

To date, Trailbreaker has identified five gold zones at Atsutla: The Highlands, Christmas Creek, Snook, Willie Jack, and Swan zones, which span a distance of 28 kilometres. The highest grades occur at the Highlands zone, where grab samples have returned values up to 630 g/t (18.38 oz/ton) gold and 1,894 g/t (55.25 oz/ton) silver. High-grade, vein- and wallrock-hosted copper mineralization has also been discovered in the Highlands, Christmas Creek, and Willie Jack zones, with grab sample assays up to 1.7% copper. For more information and detailed maps, see the Atsutla Gold Project section on Trailbreaker’s website.

Message from the President

“This is another milestone in the process of advancing the Atsutla Gold project. As with the structural study, Terrance Geoscience did a fantastic job and we are all excited to see the Atsutla Gold project move up the ladder to a drill-ready stage. We still have some work to do to de-risk the maiden drill program and fund a future discovery. The 43-101 report provides a clear blueprint on how to proceed and we are all working hard to move the project to the next level.”

