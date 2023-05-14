UZBEKISTAN, May 14 - A Cooperation Plan was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2023-2024

On May 12 this year, in Tashkent, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan A. Aripov and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan K. Rasulzade, the regular 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Tajikistan was held.

At the event, issues of further strengthening good neighborly relations, strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries were considered, and prospects for expanding practical cooperation were discussed.

Also at the event, special attention was paid to the adoption of effective measures to increase trade, promote promising projects in the energy, engineering, agricultural, transport, mining, textile and other industries with the involvement of funds from the Uzbek-Tajik investment company.

It should be noted that within the framework of the regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, a Cooperation Plan for 2023-2024 was signed.