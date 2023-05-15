Waterproof Tapes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Waterproof Tapes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Waterproof Tapes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Waterproof Tapes Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s waterproof tapes market forecast, the waterproof tapes market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global waterproof tapes market industry is due to the growing healthcare industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest waterproof tapes market share. Major waterproof tapes companies include Avery Dennison Corporation, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group Plc., Tesa SE.

Waterproof Tapes Market Segments

● By Resin Types: Acrylic, Butyl, Silicone, Other Resin Types

● By Substrate Types: Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Other Substrate Types

● By End-Use Industry: Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Packaging, Other End User Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Waterproof tape is a type of adhesive tape that is waterproof or water-resistant and can be single or double-sided. Waterproofing tapes are made using bitumen or butyl, are cold applied, and have adhesive on one side and aluminum foil or colored mineral on the other. Its protective cover is taken off, attached to the application surface, and immediately offers protection.

