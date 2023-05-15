Industrial Air Filters Market is Big Booming with Business Experts Ideas by Top Companies 2030

Industrial air filters majorly find their application in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial air filters are essential components used in industrial settings to remove contaminants from the air, ensuring a clean and healthy working environment. These filters are designed to capture various particles, including dust, dirt, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, and other airborne pollutants that can pose health risks or damage equipment and machinery. Industrial air filters are used in a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food processing, electronics, and more.

When selecting industrial air filters, it is important to consider the specific air quality requirements of the facility, the types and sizes of particles to be filtered, the airflow rate, and the expected filter life. Regular maintenance and filter replacement are necessary to ensure optimal performance and prevent clogging or airflow restrictions. Consulting with air filtration experts can help determine the most suitable filters for specific industrial applications.

The industrial air filter market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Industrial air filters are equipment that are used to increase the quality of air released from industries by collecting impurities and extracting industrial air. Industrial air filters are used for reducing the level of smoke, not only decreases workplace odors but also creates cleaner air, which increases protection against conditions such as asthma and cancer. Pollutants left in the air can settle on the items and contaminate food or pharmaceuticals. The right industrial air filter system removes almost all particles from the air and protects the quality of the product.

The major driving factor of industrial air filters is degradation of air quality in industries. Increase in pollution levels, owing to large manufacturing machinery and released chemicals and smoke has affected the overall air quality, which is affecting health of people on a large scale as well as degrades the quality of the products.

Top Companies Are:

The major players profiled in the industrial air filter market include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Air Filters, Inc., American Air Filter Company Inc. (Daikin Industries Ltd), Camfil, Donaldson Company, Inc., Filtration Group, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Lydall, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Segmentation Based On:

The industrial air filters market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user industry and region.

By type, the market is segregated into HEPA rated & other filter media, ionic, activated carbon and UV filters. On the basis of application, the market is divided into new system and replacement.

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals & petrochemical, electronics and others.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

