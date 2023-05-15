NZ Police handover laptops and projectors worth 100k to RSIPF

The New Zealand (NZ) Police of the Solomon Islands Police Support Program (SIPSP) have handed over laptops and projectors worth SBD $100,000.00 on 8 May 2023 at Rove police headquarters to the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF).

The laptops, projectors and memory sticks are art of the capacity and capability development of the Provincial Training Officers (PTO) across the RSIPF. NZ Police have gifted ten laptops and ten projectors to be distributed to the RSIPF Provincial Training Officers across the Solomon Islands.

The gifting will allow PTO to access and deliver key training to their respective provincial staff for all training programmes for the RSIPF.

All training is focused on the RSIPF Crime Prevention Strategy 2023-2027 to ensure all RSIPF understand where they contribute to crime prevention and reducing harm and victimisation across the Solomon Islands.

A training course for PTO will be held in the coming months where the laptops and projectors will be allocated to each of them.

NZ Police team leader Inspector Warwick McKee said NZ Police are excited to assist the PTO’s to have the best resources available, to ensure all the RSIPF in each province, received key training and development.

Inspector McKee said these devices will ensure that PTO can deliver all RSIPF training programmes developed by Learning and Development at any time at their respective Police stations, towns and in remote locations and villages within their province.

Mr McKee said the NZ Police alongside the RSIPF trainers have been delivering Mindset and Family Violence training across all provinces within the Solomon Islands.

He said we want to be able to fully support the provinces, with the best equipment and training, to allow the PTO’s to continue to deliver training to develop their people when Learning & Development staff are not physically within their province.

Learning and Development Director Superintendent James Teilo said the gifting of these laptops and projectors by SIPSP is exciting for the RSIPF organisation and our people. We want the RSIPF to be leaders across the pacific in crime prevention and service delivery to our communities particularly in preventing crime.

Director Teilo said the RSIPF PTO’s play a vital role in ensuring that all RSIPF staff have access to training to ensure continuous improvement and to develop their skills, knowledge and experience. This in turn will allow them to deliver the best service each day to their community.

Superintendent Teilo said the support of SIPSP with this equipment is much appreciated and valued. It is great to see new equipment being provided to the Trainers in the provinces.

-RSIPF Press