Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Airdrop Hub and Partners with Wombat, Cetus and IDriss

OKX Wallet Launches Airdrop Hub for Streamlined Access to Popular Airdrop Projects



OKX Wallet is proud to announce the launch of Airdrop Hub, a new feature within the OKX Wallet mobile app that aims to address the issue of fragmented and inaccessible airdrop information.



Airdrop Hub streamlines the process of airdrop participation by providing users with access to a comprehensive summary of popular airdrop projects. This ensures that all airdrop information is centralized and organized, and users are notified of potential eligibility and participation opportunities.



The new feature also facilitates seamless navigation to airdrop projects' websites for quick access to airdrop claiming and related activities.



Airdrop Hub will be available on both web and the web extension version of OKX Wallet in the near future.



OKX Wallet Teams Up with Wombat, Cetus and IDriss



OKX Wallet has partnered with Wombat Exchange, Cetus and IDriss. Through the OKX Wallet plug-in, users can now connect to the Wombat Exchange and use its decentralized trading services, enabling them to buy and sell crypto assets via its on-chain products.



Similarly, OKX Wallet users can connect to Cetus and use its decentralized trading services to buy and sell crypto assets. In addition, users can register for IDriss' blockchain domain name service through the OKX Wallet plug-in.



Wombat, Cetus and IDriss are also accessible via the OKX Wallet's Discover platform.



Wombat Exchange is a multi-chain stableswap built natively on the BNB Chain.



Cetus is a pioneer DEX and concentrated liquidity protocol built on Sui and Aptos.



IDriss is a protocol that allows users to directly use either their email, phone number or Twitter name as a proxy for their wallet address.

