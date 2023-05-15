Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 796.55 Million with a Growing CAGR of 8.50% by 2030, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies and Competitive Analysis

The expected CAGR of global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market tend to be around 8.50% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 414.74 million in 2022 and it would grow upto USD 796.55 million by 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market tends to be around 8.50% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 414.74 million in 2022 and it would grow up to USD 796.55 million by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Pemphigus vulgaris treatment is a rare autoimmune disease that causes painful intraepithelial blistering on the skin and mucous membrane. The primary lesion or blister of pemphigus vulgaris treatment is a soft blister filled with clear fluid that arises on the healthy skin or an erythematous base. Several cases start with blister in mouth, followed by skin blisters and continue go on other parts of the body such as throat, eyes, lungs and others where mucous membranes are present. Pemphigus vulgaris treatment incidence ranges from 0.5-3.2 cases per 100,000 populations with a death rate of approximately 5-15%

Generally, patients have unexplained chronic mucosal ulceration, mainly with bullous skin lesions, have been suspected of having this condition. It is critical to differentiate pemphigus vulgaris treatment from other bullous dermatoses. Two specific clinical findings for PV include the Nikolsky sign and Asboe-Hansen sign. The diagnosis of this condition is confirmed by biopsy of lesion and surrounding normal skin. Immunofluorescence testing shows IgG autoantibodies against the keratinocyte's cell surface.

Opportunities:

Increased Demands of Treatment Methods

Treatment methods such as corticosteroids, because of their rapid effect is, helping patients with the fastest recovery. Systemic corticosteroids can also be used with immunosuppressive agents such as Azathioprine, Mycophenolate mofetil, Rituximab, in cases where there are expected complications of hypertension, diabetes mellitus, or osteoporosis due to prolonged use (>4 months) of the steroids. All these factors are also contributing in the growth of the market.

The Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Abbvie Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

Merck & Co Inc. (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Lilly (U.S.)

Zydus Group (India)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Accord Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Market Segments Covered in Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Industry Research

Treatment

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressive

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Antibiotics , Antivirals

Antifungals

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

End-User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing Incidence of Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment

Pelagius condition affects around 2,500 persons in the U.S, as per the International Pemphigus and Pemphigoid Foundation (IPPF). Additionally, it was discovered that there were 40,000 to 50,000 cases of pemphigus in the globe in the year 2017. Thus, it acts as a major driver in the market growth.

Increase in the number of R&D activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by the rise in the number of R&D activities. This will provide much beneficial opportunities for the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market. To encourage several researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop novel medicines, the government is funding research and development (R&D) initiatives.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the pemphigus vulgaris treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the market in the forecast period because of the presence of key manufacture of the product, high research and development, healthcare expenditure, and skilled professionals.

Asia-Pacific is considered to have the most lucrative period because of the increased government awareness programs and number of generic drugs.

