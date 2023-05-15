Papa Johns Canada Unveils Butter Chicken Pizza, Made Better

Introducing the most savoury menu item yet

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You butter believe it. Pizza fans can now celebrate with an even better Butter Chicken Pizza. Papa Johns announced it is putting a new spin on the fan favourite, which has been made exclusively for its Canadian operations.



“At Papa Johns, we are always looking for new ways to bring customers something different,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning. “With the Butter Chicken Pizza, we have taken one of Canada’s most-loved foods and given customers the chance to experience the taste in a crave-worthy and exciting new way.”

Created with the BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® promise, the new Butter Chicken Pizza is made with Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen original dough and topped with a velvety, creamy, and sweet sauce and loaded with seasoned chicken, crunchy green peppers and onions.

Papa Johns continues to make its mark on revolutionizing the pizza space. The Butter Chicken Pizza is the latest menu innovation from Papa Johns, following others like the Crispy Parm Pizza, Epic Stuffed Crust, NY-Style Pizza, Papa Bowls and Papa Bites.

Starting May 22, Canadians can enjoy the Butter Chicken Pizza country-wide for $19.99. Papa Rewards loyalty members will receive early access, starting today, May 15.

More information about Papa Johns and its Butter Chicken PIzza can be found at papajohns.ca.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23ac1c19-0f7b-4f24-88c7-6d2c1042ab9f