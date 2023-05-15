Entourage Health to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Company financials to be filed after market on May 29, 2023, and operational outlook to be provided during call, including milestones achieved.



Company announces issuance of 1,423,057 common shares from treasury in satisfaction of previously announced shares for debt transaction.

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, announced today that the Company's first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, May 29, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and provide an operational update as well as recap of achievements on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

CEO and Executive Chairman George Scorsis and CFO Vaani Maharaj will host the call. Management will be available for questions following the opening remarks.

Conference Call Details:

Date:

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time:

10 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number:

Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call

Replay Dial-in:

Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413.

International Toll: 1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 0167

Available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until June 30, 2023

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Common Share Issuance

The Company also announced the issuance of 1,423,057 common shares from treasury following its receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to a previously-announced shares for debt transaction, in satisfaction of $42,691.65 owing to certain employees of the Company for excess and unused accrued vacation as at December 31, 2022. The common shares issued in connection with the transaction are subject to a hold period until September 12, 2023.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, Entourage now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with Entourage’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in summer 2022, starting in select provinces. In addition, Entourage also entered into an exclusive agreement with Irwin Naturals, a renowned nutraceutical and herbal supplement formulator of popular branded wellness products sold across North America. The new line of CBD soft gels is now available on Starseed’s medical platform.

For Investor & Media Enquiries:

Catherine Flaman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-910-0279

Catherine.flaman@entouragecorp.com

