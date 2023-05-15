BridgeBio Pharma to Present Updated Data from its BBP-812 Canavan Disease Gene Therapy Program at the 2023 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that updated data from CANaspire, its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BBP-812, an investigational intravenous (IV) adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) gene therapy for the treatment of Canavan disease, will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place in Los Angeles, CA on May 16 – 20, 2023.



Additionally, members of BridgeBio leadership, including Neil Kumar, CEO and founder, will be presenting on multiple panels discussing drug development and accelerated approval for gene therapy.

Oral presentation details:

Initial biomarker and clinical findings from the CANaspire Canavan disease gene therapy trial: Exploration of connections between NAA and disease severity

Presenter: Florian Eichler, M.D., director of the leukodystrophy service at Massachusetts General Hospital, Center for Rare Neurological Disease and lead CANaspire investigator

Session date/ time: Saturday, May 20 at 10:15 am – 12:00 pm PT

Presentation time: 11:15 am – 11:30 am PT

Location: Concourse Hall 150 & 151, Los Angeles Convention Center

Session title: Gene and cell therapy trials in progress

Abstract number: 358

Additional panel details:

Accelerated approval for cell and gene therapies

Date & time: Wednesday, May 17 at 9:00 am – 9:45 am PT

Panelist: Adora Ndu, Pharm.D., J.D., chief regulatory and interim legal officer of BridgeBio

Location: Room 515 AB, Los Angeles Convention Center

Venture capital in the gene and cell therapy space

Date & time: Friday, May 19 at 8:00 am – 9:45 am PT

Co-chair: Eric David, M.D., J.D., CEO of BridgeBio Gene Therapy

Panelist: Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio

Location: Concourse Hall 152 & 153, Los Angeles Convention Center

Evolution of genetic medicines: Navigating the challenges and synergies among therapeutic modalities

Date & time: Friday, May 19 at 10:15 am – 12:30 pm PT

Panelist: Eric David, M.D., J.D., CEO of BridgeBio Gene Therapy

Location: Room 411, Los Angeles Convention Center

Accelerate your drug development program in rare disease with robust natural history data: An evolving space

Session title: How to design a natural history study that regulators and clinicians support

Date & time: Friday, May 19 at 10:15 am – 12:00 pm PT

Panelist: Adam Shaywitz, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at BridgeBio Gene Therapy

Location: Room 408 AB, Los Angeles Convention Center

