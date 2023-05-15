ARCPOINT APPOINTS BOB MANN AS PRESIDENT OF FRANCHISE GROUP

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, South Carolina, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing services, is pleased to announce that Mr. Bob Mann has been appointed President of ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC (“AFG”), a wholly owned US subsidiary of the Company that operates ARCpoint’s franchise business. Mr. Mann comes to AFG with over 20 years of successful leadership and innovation experience including 15 years in the US diagnostic services space. He will be responsible for driving both top line growth at all franchisee locations and growing the Company’s distribution network from the current 134 locations.



ARCPoint CEO John Constantine stated “Our top priority right now is to increase revenues by making it easier for customers to access and use our products and services, thereby removing sales impediments for our franchisees with their B2B customers, and at the same time driving more individual consumer traffic through franchisee locations. The key to our success in these endeavours will be the adoption of our new technology platform by both franchisees and consumers”.

The Company has now largely completed its new, integrated technology platform comprised of MyARCpointLabs and Total Reporting. The MyARCpointLabs portal for direct-to-consumer testing is an e-commerce platform that will make it much easier for individual customers to find and order the clinical tests that are available through the ARCpoint system. Total Reporting, the Company’s B2B portal, will allow ARCpoint’s franchisees to market more services through a more efficient, integrated platform that is much easier for B2B customers to use. Currently, about one-third of the AFG network has signed up and trained on the Total Reporting system. Deployment in initial locations of the Company’s consumer facing platform, MyARCpointLabs, is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Mr. Constantine concluded, “For this reason, we are excited that Bob is joining us to lead the franchise group given his track record of successfully developing and implementing programs and processes to drive revenue in the healthcare diagnostics industry”.

On joining the ARCpoint team Mr. Mann said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with this team and group of owners. We are focused on the successful rollout of our new platform which we expect will drive revenue and profitability for our franchisees and our system as a whole. We believe the proprietary nature of the platform gives our owners a unique advantage and ARCpoint a unique value as a company.“

About Bob Mann

Mr. Mann started his diagnostics career at Quest Diagnostics in 2006 as a Sales Manager for Quest’s NC and SC sales teams before taking on different roles including: leading new business acquisition, developing strategies for growth and working with health plans and large healthcare entities. In 2012, he joined Cordant Health Solutions, then known as Sterling Healthcare, which went on to acquire five laboratories and six pharmacies to grow into one of the leading toxicology labs and behavioral health pharmacies in the US. For the past 8 years, Mr. Mann served as part of Cordant’s Executive Leadership team and held several key roles, including as Executive Vice President of Cordant’s Integrated Services group and overseeing sales and strategy. He was instrumental in the development of many of Cordant’s strategic toxicology and pharmacy offerings and also led the development of Cordant’s novel behavioral health pharmacy program that integrated laboratory and pharmacy services.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a leading US-based franchise system providing drug and alcohol testing, DNA and clinical lab testing, corporate wellness programs, and employment background screening, among other services. The Company is based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, (“AFG”) formed under the laws of the state of South Carolina in February 2005, is the franchisor of ARCpoint Labs and supports over 130 independently owned locations. ARCpoint sells franchises to individuals throughout the United States and provides support in the form of marketing, technology and training to new franchisees. ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC develops corporate-owned labs committed to providing accurate, cost-effective solutions for customers, businesses and physicians. AFG Services LLC serves as the innovation center of the ARCpoint group of companies as it builds a proprietary technology platform and a physician network to equip all ARCpoint labs with best-in-class tools and solutions to better serve their customers. The platform also digitalizes and streamlines administrative functions such as materials purchasing, compliance, billing and physician services for ARCpoint franchise labs and other clients.

