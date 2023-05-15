Aluminum Curtain Wall Market is Estimated to Reach USD 73.3 Billion Forecast by 2031

The global aluminum curtain wall market is projected to reach $73.3 billion by 2031, At a CAGR of 7.4% forecast to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market is a popular architectural feature that has gained immense popularity in modern building design. It refers to the external envelope of a building, typically made of lightweight aluminum frames, glass panels, and other materials, serving as a non-structural facade. The curtain wall system acts as a protective shield, shielding the building's interior from external elements such as wind, rain, and extreme temperatures while allowing ample natural light to penetrate the interior spaces.

The global aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at $35.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $73.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players in the global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market include:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc., C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corporation, DMC Global (Arcadia, Inc.), Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc., Hansen Group, Kawneer, Inc., Petra Aluminum, Reynaers Aluminum, and Technal UK.

The One of the key advantages of aluminum curtain walls is their exceptional durability and longevity. Aluminum, known for its inherent strength and corrosion resistance, provides a robust framework that can withstand the test of time. This makes it ideal for large-scale commercial buildings, skyscrapers, and high-rise structures, where structural integrity and longevity are paramount.

Moreover, aluminum curtain walls offer versatility in design and aesthetics. They can be customized to fit various architectural styles and can accommodate a wide range of glass panel configurations. This flexibility allows architects and designers to create stunning facades that enhance the visual appeal of the building while meeting specific functional requirements.

In addition to their aesthetic appeal, aluminum curtain walls also contribute to energy efficiency. The integration of high-performance glass, thermal breaks, and insulation materials helps reduce heat transfer, minimizing energy consumption for heating and cooling. This not only promotes sustainability but also enables buildings to meet stringent energy codes and certifications.

Furthermore, aluminum curtain walls facilitate natural daylighting, creating well-lit and comfortable interior spaces. By maximizing the use of natural light, buildings can reduce reliance on artificial lighting, leading to energy savings and a more pleasant environment for occupants.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Aluminum Curtain Wall market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Aluminum Curtain Wall market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

