Microwavable Foods Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2022 to 2031

Microwavable Foods Market was accounted for $120.45 billion in 2020 & is expected to reach $230.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

The microwavable foods market offers lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers, owing to increase in trend of eating frozen food among consumers.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer demand for convenient microwavable food products that are healthy, ethical, comforting and fit fast-paced life is a major trend in the U.S. and European countries such as UK, Germany, and France. Increased usage of household cooking technologies in developed countries further drives the Microwavable Foods market growth. Moreover, rise in disposable incomes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has led to increased expenditure on time-saving and labor-saving microwavable food products. Consumers are not willing to spend much time on food preparation; thus, they prefer convenience over price. In addition, they seek for fast solutions such as shelf stable, chilled, and frozen microwavable foods, replacing traditional cooked meals. Redefinition of gender roles in households, with more women working outside, further supplements the demand for microwavable foods.

Major market players

• Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.

• ConAgra Foods, Inc.

• Campbell Soup Company

• Kellogg Company

• General Mills Inc.

• Nestle SA

• McCain Foods

• Pinnacle Food Inc.

• Unilever Plc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

The frozen food segment dominated the market

By product, the frozen food segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, as they offer better nutritional benefits and taste compared to fresh food. However, the chilled food segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, due tochanges in lifestyles of the people and urbanization.

The online sales channel segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By distribution channel, the online sales channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to easy accessibility offered by online sales channel platforms. However, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to availability of a broad range of food and beverages under a single roof.

Europe, followed by North America, held the highest share

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to high consumption of microwavable foods. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of working women population.

