Global Portable MRI Market Size, Share to Grow USD 6165 Million by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.82% | Medical Devices Technology & Innovation

[202 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Portable MRI Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3640 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 6165 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.82% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are VoxelGrids, PrizMed Imaging, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical UK Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, JMP Medical, Voxelgrids, Hyperfine, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Portable MRI Market By Product By Facility (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Gastroenterology, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Portable MRI Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3640 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6165 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.82% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Portable MRI? How big is the Portable MRI Industry?

Report Overview:

The global portable MRI market size was worth around USD 3640 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6165 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.82% between 2022 and 2030.

Portable MRI systems are mobile magnetic resonance imaging devices that do the same functions as traditional MRI machines and are more patient-friendly owing to the flexibility offered by them. During traditional MRI processes, a patient may have to wait for long hours and stay inside the confined system for a longer duration.

These systems are overall on the expensive side of medical treatments. While portable MRI machines can be taken to the patient’s house or wherever the patient is present in a medical facility, these cost less than traditional MRI scans and do not require the patient to wait for a longer duration. Portable MRI devices are gaining more attention because they can be widely used for improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in remote locations. In India, more than 30% of the population which is equivalent to 42 crore people do not have access to proper medical care.

Global Portable MRI Market: Growth Factors

As per a 2018 report submitted by the National Library of Medicine, more than 8 million people die every year because of a lack of access to health care. Such problems do not exist only in developing countries but in developed nations as well. Families USA, a non-profit organization that is a leading advocate of healthcare for American citizens, stated that nearly 26,000 people die every year because they do not have access to needed medical aid. These numbers are indicative of the fact that access to quality healthcare is a necessity and a point of consideration for all governments.

Portable MRI machines act as a stepping stone towards upgrading and making healthcare accessible to all at affordable prices. However, the global market needs more US Food and Drugs Administration approval to upscale the benefits of the product. Even though there are manufacturers that are way ahead in creating and selling portable MRI machines, more such players are needed for the global market to reach its true potential.

Covid-19 left a positive impact on the global market cap owing to the rise in the need for technology that could be taken to the patient instead of patients visiting healthcare facilities. Portable MRI scanners are widely used in Intensive Care Units. During the virus peak, the number of ICU admissions increased exponentially, and the adoption rate of portable MRI also plunged during this time.

The global portable MRI market is expected to follow a growing trend during the forecast period owing to the efficient outputs delivered by mobile MRI scanners. Extensive research is still going on to understand if portable MRI delivers the same results as traditional MRI machines. In 2021, a report published by the Yale research unit informed that mobile MRI devices are capable of providing life-saving stroke-related information to doctors in time. For the study, the research team at Yale conducted a comparison analysis of 144 patients from the Yale New Haven Hospital between the reports generated from portable MRI and traditional MRI devices. Neurologists who were responsible for interpreting the images correctly identified 80% of the intracerebral hemorrhages. The study was conclusive toward validating clinical applications of portable MRI devices during the detection and treatment process of a brain hemorrhage.

The limitations of resolution provided by portable MRI may restrict the global market growth. The ongoing research on technological advancements is expected to provide global market expansion opportunities. The issues related to initial high setup cost are projected to challenge market growth

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3640 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6165 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.82% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players VoxelGrids, PrizMed Imaging, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical UK Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, JMP Medical, Voxelgrids, Hyperfine, Canon Medical Systems, and GE Healthcare Key Segment By Facility, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Portable MRI Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global portable MRI market is segmented by application, facility, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into musculoskeletal, neurology, gastroenterology, and others. Applications in neurology dominated the global market in 2021. As per studies conducted at Harvard and Yale universities in 2021, portable MRI has proven to show efficient results in detecting the cause of stroke or stroke itself. Since mobile MRIs are capable of differentiating between types of stroke, they will be extremely useful for clinicians in remote areas. As per the 2022 report of the World Health Organization, more than 12.45 million people suffered from a stroke in the year 2019.

Based on facility, the global market segments are hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2021. Portable MRI found wide applications, especially during medical treatment procedures for Covid-19 patients and those admitted to ICU. Biotech innovation in 2020 used a prototype portable MRI scanner to assess the brain injury of 50 patients. 20 out of those 50 patients were Covid-19 infected and showed altered mental status while the rest 30 presented with hemorrhage or ischemic stroke. The mobile MRI scanner was able to detect abnormalities in 40% of covid-19 infected patients and 97% of patients who were not infected. No adverse reaction was reported for the same.

The global Portable MRI market is segmented as follows:

By Facility

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Portable MRI market include -

VoxelGrids

PrizMed Imaging

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical UK Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

JMP Medical

Voxelgrids

Hyperfine

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Portable MRI market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.82% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Portable MRI market size was valued at around US$ 3640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6165 million by 2030.

Based on facility segmentation, hospitals were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on application segmentation, neurology was the leading revenue-generating application vertical in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Portable MRI industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Portable MRI Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Portable MRI Industry?

What segments does the Portable MRI Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Portable MRI Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Facility, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global portable MRI market owing to the increasing US FDA approvals and expansion strategies adopted by key players from the USA. The regional growth may also be attributed to the extremely advanced healthcare infrastructure of regions in North America, coupled with excellent medical reimbursement policies and the overall efforts undertaken by the government to improve the health-related architecture. There is a high awareness rate amongst the general population towards health issues and the adoption of measures to maintain good health which is anticipated to aid regional market cap growth. Europe may also grow significantly, majorly driven by government steps to either domestically create portable MRI machines or import them by attracting foreign investors and businesses in this segment.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2020, Hyperfine launched a state-of-the-art portable MRI machine that is 20 times less costly and 10 times lighter than traditional MRI devices. The mobile device is powered by a 0.064 Tesla magnet which translates to 10 times less power than the 1.5 Tesla magnet-powered MRI machines.

In December 2021, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center started the trial of a new portable MRI device called the Hyperfine Swoop Portable MR Imaging System ™. With this move, the medical center aims to open doors to multiple opportunities for its patients.

