Disc Medicine Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 and provided an update on recent program and corporate developments.

“We have had an excellent start to 2023 with each of our development programs on-track; multiple clinical studies ongoing, including new indications such as CKD anemia and Diamond-Blackfan anemia; and growing our pipeline by in-licensing a third, Phase-1 ready program,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. “We are positioned to deliver a series of important catalysts across our portfolio through the rest of 2023 and into next year, beginning with the presentation of initial data from the BEACON study at EHA.”

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Bitopertin: GlyT1 Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis Modulator)

Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally-administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy.

Continued enrollment of BEACON, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of bitopertin in patients with EPP and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP). Interim data will be presented at EHA Congress on June 9, 2023, with an accompanying management call at 7:30 am ET the same day. Disc expects topline data from BEACON by end of 2023.

Continued enrollment for AURORA, a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study of bitopertin in adults with EPP. Disc expects topline data from AURORA by end of 2023.

Received a positive opinion on Orphan Designation for bitopertin for treatment of EPP from the European Committee for Orphan Medical Products in January 2023. Orphan Drug Designation was previously granted by the FDA in 2022.

Announced a collaboration with NIH to study bitopertin in patients with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia in March 2023; the study is expected to initiate mid-year 2023.

DISC-0974: Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)

DISC-0974 is an investigational anti-hemojuvelin monoclonal antibody (mAb) and is designed to suppress hepcidin production and increase serum iron levels in patients suffering from anemia of inflammation.

Initiated and enrollment is ongoing for a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease who are not receiving dialysis (NDD-CKD) in February 2023; interim data expected by end of 2023

Continued enrollment in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study in MF patients with severe anemia on stable background therapy; interim data expected by end of 2023

MWTX-003: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)

MWTX-003 is an investigational, anti-TMPRSS6 (Transmembrane Serine Protease 6, also known as Matriptase-2) monoclonal antibody designed to increase hepcidin production and suppress serum iron.

Entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Mabwell Therapeutics in January 2023 to obtain an exclusive license to rights outside of Greater China for a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies targeting TMPRSS6 including a Phase 1-ready drug candidate, MWTX-003.

The IND was accepted in November 2022 and Disc plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of MWTX-003 in healthy volunteers during the second half of 2023.

Disc plans to develop MWTX-003 initially as a treatment for polycythemia vera as well as other indications.



Corporate:

Completed a $62.5 million registered direct offering of our common stock led by Bain Capital Life Sciences, with participation from Access Biotechnology and OrbiMed, in February 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $236.4 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $194.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was due to $62.5 million in gross proceeds from a registered direct offering led by Bain Capital Life Sciences in February 2023, as well as $15.0 million in gross proceeds from ATM offerings completed in Q1 2023. Disc expects its cash and cash equivalents to fund its operational plans into 2025.

DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) ​ Three Ended March 31, ​ 2023 ​ 2022 Operating expenses: ​ ​ Research and development ​ $ 20,180 ​ $ 7,821 General and administrative ​ 4,945 ​ 2,139 Total operating expenses ​ 25,125 ​ 9,960 Loss from operations ​ (25,125 ) ​ (9,960 ) Other income (expense), net 2,367 ​ 107 Income tax expense ​ (23 ) ​ — Net loss ​ $ (22,781 ) ​ $ (9,853 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted ​ 18,954,914 ​ 923,750 Net loss per share-basic and diluted ​ $ (1.20 ) ​ $ (10.67 )





DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) ​ March 31, December 31, ​ 2023 ​ 2022 Assets ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents ​ $ 236,422 ​ $ 194,611 Other current assets ​ 5,716 ​ 3,880 Total current assets ​ 242,138 ​ 198,491 Non-current assets ​ 1,642 1,714 Total assets ​ $ 243,780 ​ $ 200,205 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity ​ ​ Current liabilities ​ $ 9,980 ​ $ 22,578 Non-current liabilities ​ 945 ​ 1,027 Total liabilities ​ 10,925 ​ 23,605 Total stockholders’ equity ​ 232,855 ​ 176,600 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity ​ $ 243,780 ​ $ 200,205



