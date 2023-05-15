Rental application period for 60 shop units at Macau New Neighbourhood to end on May 25

MACAU, May 15 - Shop units at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin are now open for rental application, with submission period to end on 25 May. Macau enterprises and Macau Distinctive Shops are welcome to set up businesses at MNN to tap into the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone market in Hengqin.

Goods and services to meet the needs of residents living in the neighbourhood

The 60 individual shop units at MNN in Hengqin are located in the central area of the project, which is at the junction of Tianyu Road and Xiangshun Road. Rental applications are open to businesses in grocery retailers, food and beverage retailers, livelihood services providers and homeware retailers among others, that can meet the needs of residents living in the neighbourhood.

Special offers to help Macau businesses seize opportunities

Since the shop units at MNN were open for rental application, the response has been overwhelming and over 300 enquiries and applications have already been received. To support Macau’s small and medium-sized enterprises as well as young entrepreneurs’ start-ups, special offers will be explored and, together with Macau entrepreneurs, identify business opportunities.

Macau entrepreneurs who are interested in setting up their businesses in MNN, please contact Macau Urban Renewal Limited Property Department’s Mr. Wong on (853) 8290 0288 or (853) 6321 8238 via WhatsApp/WeChat during office hours (Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or e-mail mnnshop@mur.com.mo for more information.

Creating a quality home complete with amenities for Macau residents

MNN in Hengqin is the first integrated livelihood project built in Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin for Macau residents. Project construction is expected to be completed in August. MNN is located in the cetnre of the Cooperation Zone (at the junction of Gang’ao Avenue, Tianyu Road, and Xiangshun Road) and is about a six-minute drive from Hengqin Port. The neighbourhood features about 4,000 residential units for sale and about 200 housing units for talents, in addition to schools, a health station, a seniors’ service centre, a family service centre, a car park with 4,000 parking spaces, clubhouse facilities, and recreational facilities, enhancing the quality of Macau residents’ living space.