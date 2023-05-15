Construction works for pumping station and box culvert drain in Bacia Norte do Patane to begin on 19 May and temporary traffic arrangements to be implemented

MACAU, May 15 - To alleviate the flooding caused by heavy rain in Fai Chi Kei district and Lam Mau district, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will build a pumping station and box culvert drain in Bacia Norte do Patane in phases to increase the overall drainage capacity in the districts. The waterfront area in Rua do Comandante João Belo will also be expanded through the construction works for the construction of a waterfront leisure area with a total area of over 2,000 square metres to provide a more diversified leisure space for the public. To reduce the impact on traffic, the space for vehicular traffic in Rua do Comandante João Belo will be widened at the early stage of the construction works to create conditions for a carriageway, so that vehicular passage will be maintained during the construction period. Meanwhile, the public are advised to pay attention to the temporary traffic arrangements to be implemented in the relevant road sections.

The new pumping station in Bacia Norte do Patane will facilitate the rainwater discharge into the sea after it was collected in the box culvert drain during heavy rain. The pumping station will also be equipped with contaminant intercepting function to alleviate the problem of water pollution along the coast of Bacia Norte do Patane. The two sections of newly constructed box culvert drain can divert the flow of rainwater to the new pumping station for discharge to reduce the pressure on the drainage system of the water gathering ground in Lam Mau. They will also be connected to the rainwater box culvert drain in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau and complement the nearby drainage pipe network to greatly reduce the chance of flooding. Meanwhile, a new waterfront leisure area will be constructed through the construction works to comprehensively optimise the leisure facilities in Bacia Norte do Patane.

The construction works will be divided into three phases. The first phase of construction: A 170-metre long section of box culvert drain will be constructed along the coast in Rua do Comandante João Belo to improve the whole drainage network. Meanwhile, the existing walking space will be widened and a waterfront leisure area with a total area of about 2,166 square metres will be built. A fitness enhancement area, children’s interactive area, viewing platform and other facilities will be incorporated in the construction of the multipurpose leisure area, which will be connected to the existing Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei to provide a high-quality outdoor activity area for the residents in the district. A green barrier separating the leisure area and carriageways will be constructed using flowerbeds and trees. The construction works will also comply with the flood wall design requirements of the public works authorities. In the endeavour to maintain two-way vehicular traffic in the affected section of Rua do Comandante João Belo during the construction period, the Transport Bureau and IAM have coordinated to open a temporary carriageway at the early stage of construction for maintaining two-way vehicular traffic during the construction period to reduce the impact on traffic.

The second phase of construction: A box culvert drain with a total length of 268 metres will be constructed in a road section in Rua da Doca Seca to connect the box culvert rainwater drain in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau with the new box culvert drain in Rua do Comandante João Belo constructed in the first phase. This is to divert the flow of the rainwater in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau to the box culvert drain and intercept the flow of the rainwater in the surrounding areas of Fai Chi Kei to divert it to the rainwater pumping station to be built in the third phase.

The third phase of construction: This phase mainly involves the construction of the pumping station in Bacia Norte do Patane spanning about 920 square metres. The pumping station will have a contaminant intercepting function in addition to rainwater drainage. The pumping station will also be equipped with an odour removal system and covered with a green barrier to beautify its appearance.

In order to minimise the impact on traffic during the construction period and relieve traffic congestion in the future, the Transport Bureau (DSAT), after coordination with IAM, will widen the section of Rua do Comandante João Belo between Rua Norte do Patane and Rua da Doca Seca in the initial phase of the construction, and add a lane to maintain two-way traffic during the construction period of the pumping station and box-culvert drain.

The first phase of the construction is divided into two stages, the first of which will limit the traffic in Rua do Comandante João Belo, and the second will occupy the intersection between Rua do Comandante João Belo and Rua da Doca Seca for carrying out the works, and vehicles cannot circulate between Edifício Fai Ieng and Edifício Lok Yeung Fa Yuen along Rua do Comandante João Belo. Instead, a section of Rua Um de Fái Chi Kei between Edifício Fai Ieng and the Government Dockyard will be open for the vehicles to maintain traffic circulation in that area. The provisional traffic measures for the second and third phases of the construction will be implemented based on traffic under restricted conditions, in order to guarantee the accessibility of the traffic system.

Bus services will not be affected during the widening of the road section. As the works progress, certain bus stops will become temporarily out of service in phases. DSAT will adjust certain bus routes and consider other measures such as adding temporary bus stops in accordance with the actual situation of the works to respond to the public’s travel needs. The relevant arrangements will be announced in due course.

The first phase of construction will begin on 19 May, with an aim to complete of the construction of the box culvert drain in the second half of 2024. The earthworks of the pumping station are to be completed in 2025, and a trial and adjustment period will begin subsequently to reach the optimal operation result. As the construction location is situated in a densely populated area near the embankment which is heavily impacted by tidal changes, a certain level of difficulty will arise in the construction period. IAM will control the work progress and minimise the impact on traffic through formulation of plans, implementation of various measures and working in coordination with the Transport Bureau. In response to the complicated underground pipe and cable facilities in the districts, IAM will coordinate the construction works of the different franchised companies to avoid repeated excavation.

Before the construction works begin, the Consultative Committee of IAM, Community Service Consultative Committee and associations in the districts have been briefed about the project. In the meantime, IAM will distribute promotional leaflets and affix promotional posters in the districts to let the residents and businesses learn about the content of the construction works. As the locations of the mentioned construction works involve main roads and are near businesses and residents, the construction works will nevertheless cause inconvenience to them. IAM urges the public to understand the necessity of the construction works. IAM will strictly monitor the work progress and endeavour to complete the construction works as soon as possible. Meanwhile, IAM reminds the public to pay attention and comply with the temporary traffic arrangements and follow the on-site directions. IAM and the Transport Bureau will pay close attention to the construction works and coordinate well, so as to minimise the impact of the construction works on traffic and road users.