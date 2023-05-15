Celebration activities of the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” 2023

MACAU, May 15 - The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) established May 17th of each year as the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” (WTISD). The theme of this year is "Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies". In order to celebrate the WTISD event and deepen the understanding of ICT’s driving effect for accelerating urban development, the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will conducted the following celebration activities:

A celebration ceremony for WTISD 2023 will be held at the Grand Ballroom, MGM Macau in the morning on May 17th, along with thematic lectures entitled "The Driving Force of Urban Development: Innovation and Application of Information and Communication Technology". Academic institutions as well as representatives from the industry and government departments will be invited to attend the lectures.

CTT will distribute free commemorative envelopes for the WTISD on May 17th and provide commemorative postmark cancellation service at the General Post Office.

Starting May17th, the Communications Museum will launch a new temporary exhibition “Chinese Scientists on Postage Stamps”. The China Post issued, between 1988 and 2022, a total of nine series of stamps featuring 38 Chinese scientists who distinguished themselves in various fields. Through this exhibition, we will explore their world of knowledge, relay the power of science and technology, and promote their scientific spirit through the stamps. For more information on the exhibition, please visit the Museum’s website ( www.cmm.gov.mo ). Your visit booking is welcomed.