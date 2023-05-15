Submit Release
Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – April 2023

MACAU, May 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP213.5 billion (USD26.40 billion) at the end of April 2023. The reserves decreased by 0.7% from the revised value of MOP215.0 billion (USD26.60 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-April 2023 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 84.2% of pataca M2 at end-March 2023.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca fell 1.03 points month-on-month but rose 2.02 points year-on-year to 101.1 in April 2023, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but grew on an annual basis.

