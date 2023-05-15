Submit Release
UM to hold APAEM Demonstration Day cum Financial Innovation Symposium

MACAU, May 15 - The University of Macau (UM) Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management (APAEM) will hold the APAEM Demonstration Day cum Financial Innovation Symposium on Friday 19 May 2023. During the event, scholars in related fields will share their research findings on the latest developments and applications in Asian economics, financial innovation, and smart tourism. All are welcome.

This event will showcase the major results of funded projects at the APAEM in the past years and their impact on academia and industry. The event also aims to provide a platform for government officials, industry practitioners, faculty members, and students to exchange ideas with top scholars in Asian economics, financial innovation, and smart tourism, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The event will begin at 3:30pm in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G014). For more information, please visit APAEM’s website at https://apaem.um.edu.mo/. For enquiries, please contact the APAEM Office at 8822 9927/8822 8137 or email to apaem_info@um.edu.mo.

As an important platform for knowledge exchanges, APAEM attaches great importance to facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration, share knowledge of industry-academia collaboration, and create an interdisciplinary dialogue. The APAEM research team consists of UM scholars in different areas, with Asian economics, financial innovation, and smart tourism being the three major research areas.

