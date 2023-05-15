Survey on vocational training 2022

MACAU, May 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 59 institutions offering vocational training courses in 2022. A total of 1,625 courses were organised, an increase of 13.2% year-on-year. Total number of participants rose by 23.2% to 78,080. Those who took Health courses surged by 250.1% year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in participants in Rescue Techniques courses; those who participated in Production & Processing of Food & Beverages courses grew by 55.3%, while those who took Tourism & Leisure courses decreased by 17.4%.

Business & Administration courses had the highest number of participants, at 23,795 (30.5% of total); this was followed by Health courses, with 6,875 participants (8.8%), and Tourism & Leisure courses, with 6,541 participants (8.4%).

Over half of the vocational training courses were organised for enterprises or institutions, a yearly increase of 27.6% to 842. Number of participants rose by 24.4% to 41,009. Most of them took Business & Administration courses, at 34.4% (14,102), followed by Tourism & Leisure courses, at 12.2% (5,019), and Health courses, at 11.9% (4,865).

Survey on Vocational Training collects statistical information on course types and participants from institutions whose main activity is to provide vocational training courses, with the aim of understanding the provision of and resident participation in vocational training in Macao.