The President of Turkmenistan received the Special Representative of the President of the People's Republic of China

15/05/2023

On May 13, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Special Representative of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs (full minister rank) Ma Zhaoxu.

Ma Zhaoxu conveyed to the President of Turkmenistan warm greetings from the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and an invitation to take part in the upcoming Central Asia + China Summit on May 18-19 this year. In this regard, it was noted that the Chinese side expects the head of Turkmenistan to take part in this event.

As emphasized, China attaches great importance to the further strengthening of traditionally friendly relations with Turkmenistan, including in the "Central Asia + China" format, and perceives with great enthusiasm the country's achievements on the path of progressive reforms carried out under the leadership of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The head of the Turkmen state conveyed greetings and best wishes to the top leadership of the PRC and noted that the steady development and strengthening of relations with China, which are now acquiring new meaning and content, are one of the priority areas of the foreign policy strategy of Turkmenistan. In this context, emphasizing that an important place in the Turkmen-Chinese dialogue is given to Central Asia, the President of Turkmenistan thanked the leadership of the PRC for the invitation to take part in the Central Asia + China Summit.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for bilateral cooperation, which has an impressive potential for building up mutually beneficial relations, taking into account modern realities and opportunities.

Today, Turkmenistan and China are actively cooperating in the international arena, systematically supporting each other within the framework of the UN and other authoritative international organizations in promoting particularly significant initiatives and proposals.