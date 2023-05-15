Prefilled Syringes Market 2020 Innovations and Outlook By Players – SGS S.A, Toxikon, Intertek Group etc

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for easy-to-use drug delivery devices and technological advancements in injectable drug delivery devices are key factors driving market

Prefilled Syringes Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of wearable drug delivery technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prefilled syringes market size is expected to reach USD 12.76 Billion in 2028 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for easy-to-use drug delivery devices and technological advancements in injectable drug delivery devices are expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Innovations in prefilled syringes are aiding in addressing ongoing safety concerns about needlestick injuries. Usage of prefilled syringes for a wide range of therapeutic applications such as blood stimulants, vaccines, and therapeutic vaccines is boosting revenue growth of the market. Ease of usage and eliminating dosing errors are other major factors driving demand among various healthcare facilities. Prefilled syringe manufacturers are increasingly investing in order to develop more advanced prefilled syringes to meet rising demand across the healthcare industry. In 2018, SCHOTT introduced syriQ BioPure, which is a pre-fillable glass syringe for biologics designed to ensure ease administration and drug stability, as well as shorten time to market.

Increasing adoption of wearable drug delivery technologies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing popularity of home-based treatment options across major therapeutic areas is supporting demand for wearable drug delivery technologies. Pen injectors and auto-injectors are increasingly being utilized for self-administered insulin injections and boosting demand for prefilled syringes.

SCHOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, Catalent, Inc., Shandong Weigao Group, Nipro Corporation, Unilife Corporation, and Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Prefilled Syringes Market – Segmentation Assessment

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

