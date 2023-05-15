Incident And Emergency Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 226.93 Billion by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Incident and Emergency Management Market Trends – Rising demand from the North American region

Incident and Emergency Management Market Size – USD 124.68 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global incident and emergency management market size is expected to reach USD 226.93 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing need for public safety and security systems and rising geographical threats and war-like situations are factors driving market revenue growth. An incident and emergency management system refers to a group of people who have been assigned to share, facilitate, and impart information in a crisis. Rapid divergence in ecological cycle has resulted in unnatural weather changes that have prompted many unexpected occurrences such as tsunamis, cyclones, and earthquakes. Moreover, increasing number of terror attacks, Hazardous Material (HazMat) incidents, civil unrest, and international attacks have increased need for incident and emergency management across the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.35 million people die every year due to road accidents and about 90% of these accidents occur in low-income countries due to lack of preparedness.

Risk management optimization has swiftly emerged as one of the finest defenses after development of emergency situations worldwide due to outbreak of COVID-19 and increasing sophistication of cyberattacks. An organization must have its own risk management team to ensure business continuity. On 14 January 2022, 90 websites of Ukrainian government were attacked by hackers and deployed malicious software masquerading as ransomware. These incidents damaged dozens of computers in agencies, and as a result, businesses and governments of various countries are putting their risk teams’ expertise to invest wisely in risk technology. In general, risk management system takes precautionary measures for possible future emergencies. For example, In May 2020, Honeywell International, Inc. launched a new line of production for dedicated emergency management solutions. It started developing disposable face masks to help the UK government during COVID-19 pandemic.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Incident and Emergency Management market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Siemens, NEC Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hexagon, Collins Aerospace, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Alert Technologies Corporation, The Response Group, and Veoci Inc

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In June 2021, Honeywell launched a new service called Honeywell Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) services. This service provides 24/7 Operational Technology (OT), which will deliver cybersecurity detection and rapid response for current and upcoming cyber threats.

The consulting segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to continuous improvement in emergency planning services, consulting, and process development services

The first responder tools segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2021. First responders include medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments, which use sophisticated communication devices that can be used during emergencies. High demand for various first responder tools, such as smart glass, smart watches, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF), and land mobile radios, has boosted revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid adoption of incident and emergency management in developed economies of North America. Countries, such as, the U.S. and Canada, are focusing on innovation obtained from Research & Development (R&D) and technology, which is expected to drive incident and emergency management market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Incident and Emergency Management market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Web-based Emergency Management System

Mass Notification Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Fire and Hazardous Material (HAZMAT)

Geospatial

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consulting

Emergency Operations Center Design and Integration

Public Information Services

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Others

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

First Responder Tools

Satellite-Assisted Equipment

Vehicle-Ready Gateways

Emergency Response Radars

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Incident and Emergency Management Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

These reports provide valuable insights and information on the field of incident and emergency management

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Incident and Emergency Management Report:

complete study: The papers provide a complete examination of the worldwide incident and emergency management landscape. They cover a wide range of topics, including market size, trends, problems, and opportunities, to provide a comprehensive overview of the sector.

Industry insights: When you buy the research, you get access to industry-specific insights and expert comments. These studies are frequently generated by market research organizations or industry specialists after extensive study and analysis. They provide vital information about upcoming technology, best practices, and regulatory frameworks, allowing you to stay current on industry advancements.

Market trends and forecasts are included in the reports, which can be useful for strategic planning and decision-making. They provide insights on market growth, market segments, and prospective investment or expansion prospects. These projections might assist you in understanding market dynamics and anticipating future events.

Competitive analysis: The reports frequently include a competitive analysis, which allows you to compare your organisation to key industry players. You can learn about your competitors' tactics, market positioning, and strengths, which can help you find areas for improvement or prospective collaborations.

Risk assessment and mitigation: Risk assessment and mitigation methods are frequently included in incident and emergency management reports. They provide insights into potential hazards and vulnerabilities, as well as proposed risk-mitigation measures. You can establish successful plans to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters and emergencies if you understand the risks connected with them.

Decision-making support: The reports are an important decision-making tool. The report's information will help you make informed decisions whether you are an emergency management professional, a government agency, or a corporate leader. The information can be used to shape policies, allocate resources, discover investment possibilities, or develop plans to improve incident and emergency management capabilities.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

