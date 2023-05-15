Water Soluble Packaging Market is estimated to cross US$ 4,786 Million at a CAGR of 4% during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The water-soluble packaging business is predicted to have a substantial impact on the packaging industry as a whole between 2023 and 2033. Many sectors are likely to adopt it as a standard packaging option. The usage of biodegradable and compostable materials in water-soluble packaging is projected to grow as customer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions grows.

The Water-Soluble Packaging Market is projected to reach US$3,220 Million in 2023 and be worth US$ 4,786 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 4.0%.



Water-soluble packaging is a fast-growing industry that provides eco-friendly packaging solutions for various industries. Including food, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer products.

Water-soluble Packaging Market Drivers:

The industry is driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging, government regulations on plastic waste, and rising consumer awareness of environmental issues.

Water-soluble Packaging Market Challenges:

Despite the benefits, the water-soluble packaging market faces challenges. Such as a lack of awareness, high production costs, limited availability of materials and machinery, and concerns over durability, compatibility, and waste management.

Water-soluble Packaging Market Trends:

The market is witnessing the development of new materials such as polysaccharides and proteins. Increasing adoption in the agriculture and cosmetics industries, exploration by key brands like Nestle, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola. Startups are also offering innovative and sustainable solutions.

Categorical Analysis

The United States and Canada are significant economies in the water-soluble packaging sector in North America, which has a thriving food and beverage industry that makes extensive use of this type of packaging. The rising environmental concerns and legislation in North America are increasing the demand for sustainable packaging alternatives. The well-established pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are projected to boost their expansion.

Europe is a prominent player in the global water-soluble packaging business, with a market share of over 30%. The region places a high value on sustainability and environmental preservation. This has raised the demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

In Europe, the food and beverage sectors are the vital end users of water-soluble packaging, followed by the agrochemicals and pharmaceutical industries. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are crucial markets in Europe for water-soluble packaging.

The Asia Pacific region has a significant market share in the water-soluble packaging industry, accounting for a massive portion of the global market. The region is likely to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and the adoption of stringent legislation aimed at reducing plastic waste.

The polymer segment in water-soluble packaging uses polymers that dissolve in water, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging materials. Common water-soluble polymers used in packaging include PVA, PEO, and starch-based polymers.

The food and beverage industry highly adopts water-soluble packaging due to its ability to improve sustainability and reduce plastic waste. Leading brands such as Nestle, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola are exploring the use of water-soluble packaging to reduce their environmental impact and improve sustainability.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape is driven by factors such as innovation, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. Market players are focusing on expanding their product offerings, developing new materials and technologies, and collaborating with other companies and institutions.

According to Aquapak Polymer Ltd. (UK), the Finisterre garment sector released Aquapak polymer garment packaging bags in October 2021. To replace traditional packaging, the business wants to use soluble packing.

Powerflute Group, a subsidiary of Nordic Packaging and Container Holdings, was acquired by Mondi Group (Austria) in June 2020. To expand its innovative packaging business in Europe.

Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan) opened a water-soluble film production unit in Indiana, United States, in March 2020. The advancement may help the company's capacity to increase its manufacturing capabilities.





Major Players are:

Lithey Inc.

Mondi Group

Sekisui Chemicals

Kuraray Co.Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Lactips

Cortec Corporation

Acedag Ltd.

Others

Market Segmentations:

By Raw Material:

Polymers

Surfactants

Fibers





By Design:

Plate

Tubular

By End-user Industry:

Industrial

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Chemical

Water Treatment

Residential





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Water Soluble Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

4. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Analysis By Material, 2018 to 2022

Read More above TOC in Details.

