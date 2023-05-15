Teleflex Publishes 2022 Global Impact Report

Highlights Accomplishments and Sets Goals for Corporate Social Responsibility Program

“At Teleflex, we have a business strategy to drive long-term durable growth. Part of this strategy is to advance corporate social responsibility and an inclusive culture,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President, and CEO of Teleflex. “The integration of CSR into our three-year growth strategy strengthens our commitment and efforts in working towards a more sustainable and inclusive society.”

“I am excited to announce that Teleflex has just released our third annual Global Impact Report, which provides information related to the practical ways we address evolving Environmental, Social and Governance standards,” said Karen Boylan, Corporate Vice President, Strategic Projects and Chair of the Corporate Social Responsibly Steering Committee at Teleflex. “I am extremely proud of the progress we have made in achieving results and in setting new measurable goals for the years to come.”

The 2022 Global Impact Report outlines accomplishments and plans for each of the company’s four CSR pillars: Principals of Ethics & Governance, Planet & Environment, People, and Prosperity & Sustainable Healthcare.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Read the full 2022 Global Impact Report at https://teleflex.com/usa/en/about-us/csr/index.html

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

