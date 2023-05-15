World Evidence Solutions For Single Use Bioprocessing Market Size and Share USD 69.67 Billion in 2030 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of single use technology is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 17.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends – Increasing research & development activities on cell culture in developing countries ” — Emergen Research

The single-use bioprocessing market size was USD 17.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The single-use bioprocessing market size was USD 17.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of single-use technology is a key factor driving growth of the market. Single-use systems not only require less maintenance and installation but also use less energy. In certain volume ranges, single-use systems can be stacked and or movable, reducing the spacing effect. These systems also require space for manipulation, transportation, and trash removal and their footprint is substantially lower than that of fixed systems. It is feasible to move equipment out of the way to manipulate it. Although it may appear that discarding plastic bags is wasteful, this is not always the case when compared to older equipment, which requires washing and sterilizing between batches. According to recent studies, single-use technology emits 25%-50% less carbon dioxide than stainless steel.

However, certain risks and challenges involved with single-use bioprocessing equipment and products are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market. Implementation of such criteria in scale-up and production scale processes is critical for success of developmental trials to optimize process conditions for manufacturing. Availability of single-use bioreactors that can translate those precise conditions to huge fermentation volumes is a major barrier, volume capacity is limited (not over 2,000 L), and questions about quality of finished product after large-scale production persist. With single-use bioreactors, scaling down is also a potential impediment. Scaledown studies are typically used to determine the root cause of any deviations that have occurred or to undertake a risk-based analysis. Lower constraints in working capacity of single-use bag type or single-use system make such investigations prohibitively expensive.

Pall Corporation, Infors AG, Danaher Corporation, Lonza, Eppendorf AG, JM BioConnect, Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., and PBS Biotech, Inc

Single Use Bioprocessing Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Single Use Bio-reactors

Disposable Mixers

Filtration Assemblies

Media Bags & Containers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Filtration

Purification

Cell Culture

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bio-pharmaceuticals

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

