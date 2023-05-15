Paclitaxel Injection Market Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 13.55 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Rising Trends, Growth and Global Competitors Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the paclitaxel injection market which is USD 5.10 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.00% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the paclitaxel injection market, which is USD 5.10 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.00% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Paclitaxel injection is a gelatinous drug derived from pacific yew trees through a chemical synthesis process. It is a sub-class of antineoplastic drugs used to treat cancers of the breast, lungs, ovaries, stomach, cervix, and other organs. Paclitaxel infection affects tubulin, a small globular protein found in human cells. It must be injected under the supervision of an oncologist with chemotherapy experience. Before prescribing this medication, the doctor should ensure that the patient does not have a high or low blood pressure problem. This injection has a number of side effects, including allergy, a decrease in WBC count, and blood pressure problems.

Rising tobacco and alcohol consumption, rising smoking prevalence, and a variety of other factors all contribute to an increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, a cancer report produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were approximately 19.3 million new cases of cancer and approximately 10 million cancer deaths in the year 2020. One of the most important factors driving the growth of the paclitaxel injection market is the rising incidence of cancer. Taxol (paclitaxel) is a chemotherapy medication that inhibits the development of cancer cells and slows their growth and expansion in the body. It belongs to the class of drugs known as antineoplastics, and it prevents cancerous cell growth. Paclitaxel has a higher efficiency against cancer growth than other medications; additionally, paclitaxel injection is easily accessible in the market, which contributes to its high demand.

Report Metric:

Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030

Base Year: 2022

Historic Years: 2021 (Customizable to 2015 - 2020)

Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD

Opportunities

Increased prevalence of breast cancer

The increased prevalence of breast cancer in females is propelling the paclitaxel injection market forward. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most common type of cancer diagnosed. Furthermore, breast cancer will account for 11.7 percent of all new cancer cases in 2020. As a result, the prevalence of breast cancer is expected to rise further, as will public awareness of the efficacy of paclitaxel injection in the treatment of the disease.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The global Paclitaxel Injection market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Paclitaxel Injection market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

The most prominent players in the Paclitaxel Injection market include.

Abbott (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Strides Pharma Science Limited (India)

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Taj Accura Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Ltd (India)

Luye Pharma AG (China)

Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd (China)

Baisainuo (China)

Novasep (France)

ONCOtherapeutics, Inc. (India)

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Celgene Corporation announced updates for ABRAXANE in the initial phase of treating pancreatic cancer and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

In 2019, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. announced that Abraxis Bioscience had withdrawn its claims of infringement overpaclitaxel injection concentration for suspension.

In 2022, ProPhase Labs, Inc. established BioPharma, Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary Furthermore, ProPhase BioPharma, Inc. (PBIO) and Global BioLife, Inc. have signed a licence agreement for the Linebacker portfolio (LB-1 and LB-2), two patented small molecule PIM kinase inhibitors with significant promise across numerous therapeutic indications. The company's initial focus will be on co-therapy for paclitaxel.

The report includes seven parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Pacific Paclitaxel Injection Market The North America Paclitaxel Injection Market The Europe Paclitaxel Injection Market MEA Paclitaxel Injection Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Key Market Segments Covered in Paclitaxel Injection Industry Research

Indication

Cervical Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Lungs Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Testicular Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

AIDS Related Kaposi’s Sarcoma

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer Research Institute

Key Industry Drivers:

The rise in the number of cancer patients

One of the primary drivers of the paclitaxel injection market's growth is the increase in the number of cancer patients worldwide. According to WHO, cancer was the first or second leading cause of death for people under the age of 70 in 112 of the 183 countries studied in 2019. Furthermore, it was the third or fourth leading cause in the rest of the world.

The increased use of tobacco and alcohol is leading to an increase in the number of cancer patients worldwide. The rise in cancer cancers is expected to increase demand for paclitaxel injections because paclitaxel is a key drug used to treat cancer patients.

Surging investments in healthcare infrastructure and spending

Increased investment, particularly by governments, is one of the primary drivers of market growth. According to a study conducted by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, healthcare spending in the United States has increased significantly. National healthcare spending is expected to reach USD 6.2 trillion by the end of 2028. Furthermore, the American Medical Association predicts that US healthcare spending will rise 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion in 2020. This rate of growth is significantly higher than the 4.3% forecast for 2019. These are the certain factors which propel the market growth.

Paclitaxel Injection Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the paclitaxel injection market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the paclitaxel injection market due to high prevalence of breast cancer and stomach cancer and improved efficacy of paclitaxel injections in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the high population and increasing fundamental benefits of paclitaxel injection, quick results are expected in this region.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Restraints/Challenges

Rising side effects associated to paclitaxel injection

Rising adverse effects such as blood clots, allergy, leucopenia, diarrhoea, and weight loss, as well as the high cost of the drug, which is less affordable in low-income countries, are major factors acting as restraints and will further challenge the paclitaxel injection market during the forecast period.

This paclitaxel injection market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the paclitaxel injection market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Paclitaxel Injection Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Paclitaxel Injection Market, By Indication Global Paclitaxel Injection Market, By End User Global Paclitaxel Injection Market, By Region Global Paclitaxel Injection Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

