Camp Creatology, Michaels’ Free Summer Crafting Camp for Kids, Returns with New Project Kits and In-Store Classes Nationwide

The craft camp offers four weeks of projects to keep kids creative and fuel hands-on play this summer through free in-store, live online, on-demand, or self-guided classes

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced that Camp Creatology, its free kids’ summer craft classes, will be available in all 1,290 Michaels stores along with all-new project kits that make it easier than ever to keep kids inspired during summer break. Designed for kids ages six and up, Camp Creatology provides creative, hands-on play that activates the imagination and helps build skills through a variety of techniques and materials.



Michaels has made this the most accessible Camp Creatology yet by providing four ways to participate, fitting any schedule or location. Beginning June 19 through July 14, free instructor-led classes will be offered live each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday online and in all Michaels stores with no registration required. For less structured routines, on-demand classes will also be available online along with clear visual and written instructions for self-guided creativity at the crafter’s own pace.

Each of the four new project kits each week features a unique theme and contains all materials needed to create three crafts, an instruction and activity booklet, extra materials to share the fun with friends or siblings, and even some surprises. This year’s project themes are: “One of a Kind,” “Wild One,” “Have Fun,” and “Hello Summer.” Project kits are available to purchase in stores and online for $14.99 USD but are not required to participate in Camp Creatology. Parents and caregivers can access supplies lists online to check their craft stash and provide kids with existing materials to use for their projects.

“It is important to us that any family can participate in Camp Creatology no matter where or when works best for them, which is why we make our Camp Creatology classes and instruction booklets available completely free,” said Heather Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce at Michaels. “Creativity and hands-on play are extremely beneficial for kids and adults alike, and we are thrilled to be bringing those to even more families this year by offering Camp Creatology classes in every store as well as convenient project kits with enough of our own Creatology brand supplies inside for kids to share with friends or siblings.”

Camp Creatology is part of Michaels’ Creatology brand, its private brand for kids crafts and the leading private brand in the category. The program is in its 10th year and has seen ongoing innovation as Michaels continues investing in classes, education, and experiences amid an ongoing digital transformation to be the destination where all creatives can get inspired, learn, shop, and create. As part of that transformation, earlier this year Michaels launched a newly re-platformed website to reduce friction and create a more seamless experience for shopping, finding inspiration, and powering classes like Camp Creatology.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the destination where all Makers get inspired, shop, learn, and create. As the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, we operate 1,290 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.

