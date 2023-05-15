Neutra Nearing Expansion Into Growing Health, Wellness and Life Sciences Sector

/EIN News/ --

HOUSTON, TX, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) is thrilled to announce that it is in the final stages of acquiring an established clinical research site management organization, Mercury Clinical Research. With this exciting deal, Neutra will be able to expand into the booming health and wellness and life sciences sector, a rapidly growing market predicted to grow by over 6% annually through the 2020s.



Mercury Clinical Research is a privately-owned site management organization comprised of a network of physicians conducting clinical trials for top-tier pharmaceutical companies, generating impressive 2022 gross revenues of about $4 million. By acquiring Mercury, Neutra will be able to immediately establish itself as a key player in this market and significantly expand its health and wellness mission, setting the company up for long-term revenue growth and success.

Acquiring an SMO has been a significant goal for Neutra for some time, and the COVID pandemic has highlighted the importance of adding a clinical testing component to Neutra's capabilities. With the pharmaceutical industry increasingly relying on SMOs to conduct clinical trials on new medicines and devices, this acquisition is a strategic move for Neutra, allowing the company to provide a valuable service to a world in need of new pharmaceuticals.

With the growing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies, the importance of SMOs in the industry is on the rise. In 2021, SMOs were worth $5.6 billion, and it's predicted that they will continue to grow by 6.1% annually until 2030. By working with SMOs, pharmaceutical firms can obtain FDA approvals for their medications, treatments, and devices. Neutra's acquisition of Mercury puts the company in a prime position to take advantage of this rapidly expanding market and achieve its expansion plans.

Neutra CEO Sydney Jim is thrilled about the potential acquisition, stating, "This is an exciting day for Neutra, Mercury, and our shareholders. We're acquiring a respected and established SMO that immediately makes us a player in this market. We're now able to greatly expand our health and wellness mission, setting us up for long-term revenue growth and success." Mercury Clinical Research Chief Executive Officer Oscar Buhay shares this enthusiasm, saying, "This potential acquisition is a strategic move for our company which will allow us to put our best foot forward with our expansion plans. I hope that we can come to an agreement soon and really start pushing towards our mutual goals."

Overall, this acquisition presents an exceptional opportunity for Neutra to establish itself as a key player in a rapidly expanding market and significantly expand its health and wellness mission, setting the company up for long-term revenue growth and success.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC: NTRR) is an early-stage research and development health and wellness company bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and life sciences are creating a new kind of world culture – one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers.Neutra is concentrating on developing into a vertically integrated company able to cultivate, manufacture and distribute hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products and hemp-based alternative cannabinoids. Hemp-based CBD consumer products generated sales of up to $390 million in 2018 with projections pointing to a $3 billion market by 2022, according to the Hemp Business Journal.Neutra’s new broadened scope, which includes the commercialization of newer, more effective products, aims to capitalize on this worldwide boom. Our company is seeking new and exciting opportunities that can accelerate Neutra’s mission to promote health and wellness through products and other ventures to a wider demographic. Our work reflects a renewed dedication to supporting a better body, environment, and life for people around the globe.

About Mercury

Mercury Clinical Research, Inc. (MCR) is an experienced site management organization comprised of a network of physicians conducting clinical trials in and around the greater Houston Area. MCR manages all aspects of the research program from marketing, regulatory, and safety reporting to coordination, patient scheduling, and query resolution. MCR has specific Budgeting, Regulatory, Data Management, Business Development, and Recruitment departments to ensure equal focus is given to every program need. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.mercurycr.us.com .

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.