First Quantum Publishes 2022 ESG Report and Provides Notice of Inaugural ESG Day

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) has published its primary sustainability report for 2022. The Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report is the Company’s seventh report setting out its sustainability performance.

“At First Quantum, we are proud of the contribution that mining makes to our communities and society,” commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. “Mining has a fundamental role to play in providing the metals that are integral to the world’s decarbonization commitments. We embrace the role that we have to play as a responsible miner in delivering these metals through socially responsible and environmentally sensitive production.”

The Company will host a virtual ESG Day on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:00 am (ET). First Quantum will present on its approach to a number of sustainability topics that are significant to the business. To participate in Q&A, participants can use the virtual link or dial-in number below.

ESG Day conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast, the transcript and the presentations will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


