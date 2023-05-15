Augmented Reality (AR) empowers Talia's global operations in the delivery of connectivity and complex network solutions
Talia believes AR can significantly benefit clients when delivering first-line technical support, especially in inspection, maintenance, education, and repairs.
By investing in innovative technologies, Talia can minimise risk and reduce the time required to complete tasks whilst increasing productivity and reducing operational costs”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Talia, a Commercis Plc company and global leader in providing communications solutions and services to organisations based in remote locations, has unveiled a first-in-class augmented reality (AR) support platform that enables field service engineers to deliver evidence-based support services.
— Alan Afrasiab, Talia CEO and President
In the aftermath of the global pandemic, vendors have experienced resource shortages and economic pressures in the face of rising demand. These challenges are leading many to look to new and innovative ways to continue to deliver robust service and support.
Talia believes AR can significantly benefit clients when delivering first-line support, especially in inspection, maintenance, education, and repairs. First, interventions and analysis can be undertaken remotely, enabling immediate fixes for non-critical faults, saving time and enhancing service quality. Secondly, carefully scripted scenarios enable remote expert engineers to clearly and safely navigate complex infrastructure directly, assisting client-based technicians.
"Engineering expertise combined with the latest augmented reality technology enables Talia and its clients to facilitate a more sophisticated approach to support, a clearer understanding of service issues along with faster, more intelligent decision-making," said Alan Afrasiab, Talia CEO and President. "Investing in innovative technologies minimises risks and decreases the time required to complete tasks whilst increasing productivity and reducing operational costs; it also frees up time and reduces dependency on our engineers, ensuring they can share their knowledge and respond to the most urgent issues."
The combination of continuously evolving high-performance headsets, connectivity and software applications makes AR technology a compelling solution for clients.
Eliminating the reliance on in-person service not only means that engineers can stay focussed on critical issues while delivering fast responses and solutions to clients but also that the environmental impact of staff travelling to a site can be reduced, further easing global sustainability pressures.
Furthermore, by recording interactions and analysing data collected, Talia can identify potential issues and more severe hazards to mitigate risk. With access to this data, future engineers can use this accrued knowledge to train in real-life simulations in a safe and controlled setting, allowing them to practice complex tasks without the risk of injury or damage to equipment.
AR can be hugely beneficial by providing real-time intelligence to support operational and preventive maintenance decision-making. With further enhancements in artificial intelligence, the scale and reach of solutions and services offered, future maintenance and problem-solving can be faster and potentially further automated.
About Talia:
Talia, a Commercis Plc company, is a market-leading teleport, satellite and terrestrial network operator, providing secure global IP communications that allow enterprises to thrive. Talia owns and operates a teleport facility in Germany, strategically located to access 200+ geostationary satellites. This facility includes on-site secure, scalable and flexible data centres powered by renewable energy.
Talia’s hybrid infrastructure supports international organisations with connectivity wherever and whenever they need it. Headquartered in the UK, with local offices across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America, Talia is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand of today’s global market.
Talia prides itself on delivering innovative, flexible and secure solutions that support business internationally, with expertise across several industry sectors, including Enterprise, Energy, Media, Telcos, NGOs, Government and more.
