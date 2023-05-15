Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030, Claims AMR

Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

The Brazil medical aesthetic devices market is projected to reach $2,137.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazil medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $741.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,137.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical aesthetic devices refer to specialized tools utilized for enhancing and refining a patient's skin appearance. These devices serve multiple purposes, including skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, and acne treatment. They are employed through various methods such as laser treatments, skin resurfacing, chemical peels, and more. By utilizing heat, light, or other energy sources, these devices administer targeted energy to specific areas of the skin. Typically, these treatments are conducted by qualified professionals in clinical settings and are capable of addressing a wide range of skin conditions. The primary objectives of medical aesthetic devices are to enhance the overall appearance of the skin, boost self-confidence, and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The demand for aesthetic procedures is soaring among Brazilian women, fueled by heightened self-consciousness and a strong desire to enhance their beauty. This growing trend has led to an increase in the number of plastic surgeons in Brazil, who cater to a variety of aesthetic procedures, thereby contributing to the market's expansion. Based on data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, approximately 13.6% of plastic surgeons in Brazil focused on conducting aesthetic procedures in 2021. As a result, there is a surge in demand for medical aesthetic devices, propelling the market's growth.

Significant advancements have been witnessed in the field of medical aesthetic devices, particularly with the introduction of advanced laser devices that boast remarkable precision, computer customization capabilities, and user-friendly operation. These cutting-edge devices have proven to be highly effective in addressing a wide range of aesthetic concerns, delivering superior results. Moreover, the growth of the medical tourism industry and the increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures within hospitals have created numerous opportunities for key players in the market. According to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, approximately 6.6% of patients in Brazil underwent aesthetic procedures in 2021, seeking treatment from other countries. Additionally, it was reported that around 70% of cosmetic procedures in Brazil are performed within hospital settings, further emphasizing the significance of this trend.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures in Brazil, and surge in number of key players who manufacture medical aesthetic devices.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥

For instance, in January 2023, Galderma announced the launch of FACE by Galderma, which is an advanced innovative and augmented reality application. It was reported that the FACE by Galderma, will be made available in Brazil in the first half of 2023.

Moreover, in March 2022, Allergan Aesthetic, an AbbVie Company, announced that it entered into the hybrid injectables category with the launch of HArmonyCa with lidocaine, across various country of Europe, the Middle East and Africa including Brazil.

Expansion in the medical aesthetic devices market in Brazil

For instance, in July 2022, GC aesthetic, a medical technology company offering women healthcare and reconstructive solution, announced the expansion and growth plan for aesthetic implants such as the round collection breast implants in the Brazilian market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

• Dentsply Sirona

• Cutera

• Tonederm

• HTM Eletronica

• Ibramed

• Allergan Aesthetic

• Alma Lasers

• Fotona

• Skintec Inc.

• GC Aesthetic

