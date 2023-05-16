Digital Logistics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Logistics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Digital Logistics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Logistics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital logistics market anlysis. As per TBRC’s digital logistics market growth forecast, the digital logistics market size is predicted to reach a value of $39.00 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the digital logistics industry is due to the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital logistics market share. Major players in the digital logistics industry include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Advantech Co Ltd. and AT&T Inc..

Digital Logistics Market Segments

● By System: Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Electronic Data Interchange Systems, Database Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Order Management Systems

● By Component: Solution, Services

● By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

● By End-User Industry: Government, Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End-User Industries

● By Application: Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8551&type=smp

Digital logistics refers to the automation and digitization of procedures involved in the transfer of products. This digital strategy increases data transparency for all of the suppliers and partners who are involved in every stage of supply chain management and operations management, opening up completely new opportunities for companies to reduce operating costs, eliminate productivity losses, and avoid inaccurate order fulfillment.

Read More On The Digital Logistics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-logistics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Digital Logistics Market Trends

4. Digital Logistics Market Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

