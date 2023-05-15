Europe Meat Substitute Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027

The meat alternative manufacturers witnessed increase in demand for plant-based products due to shortage of meat-based items in retail stores.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of consumers opting for plant-based alternatives, introduction of deep-fried versions of meat substitutes, surge in adoption of veganism, and rise in flexitarian trend have boosted the growth of the Europe meat substitute market. However, dissatisfaction with sensory attributes among consumers hinders the market. On the contrary, development of new products through innovation and rise in investments are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The Europe meat substitute market was valued at $1,387 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,549.09 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027.

A distinct proportion of the growth in sales of meat substitute products is being principally influenced by the popular flexitarian movement, wherein consumers are seeking to reduce their meat consumption. They are doing so by substituting some, but not all, of the meat and dairy in their weekly diet for plant-based alternatives. As many as 22 million UK citizens classify themselves as flexitarians, and regard it as a permanent lifestyle choice, notably popular among millennials.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the Europe meat substitute industry include Foods for Tomorrow, Monde Nissin Corporation, Moving Mountains Foods, Premier Foods Plc, Rügenwalder Mühle Carl Müller GmbH & Co. Kg, Schouten Europe B.V., Taifun-Tofu GmbH, The Meatless Farm, Vbites Foods Ltd and Vivera Foodgroup.

The Europe meat substitute market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, category, and county. Based on product type, the market is classified into tofu-based, tempeh-based, tvp-based, seitan-based, Quorn-based and others. The tvp-based segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the seitan-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the textured vegetable proteins segment accounted for the maximum share in Europe meat substitute market size. This is attributed to the fact that textured vegetable proteins are highly versatile in nature, and are available in a wide variety in the market, allowing food producers to use them in numerous meat substitute applications. Moreover, they are high in protein and has zero cholesterol content, which makes it a healthy food item. It is available in chunks, strips, flakes, and granules with a texture similar to cooked beef or minced meat, and is most commonly used as a substitute for ground meat. However, the seitan-based meat substitute segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

--> By product type, the textured vegetable proteins segment was the highest contributor to the Europe meat substitute market, with $617.77 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1135.46 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

--> Depending on source, the soy-based segment accounted for $1211 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2243.77 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

--> On the basis of category, the frozen segment garnered $1412.11 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $2696.27 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

--> In 2019, UK was the most prominent country; however, Germany is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Country wise, the UK was the prominent market for meat substitute in 2019. This can be attributed to the popularity and substantial consumption of meat substitute products in the region. Furthermore, rise in popularity of the flexitarian diet has driven the demand for meat substitute products in the country. Alongside health benefits, consumers in the UK regard environmental impact as one of the major reasons for switching to meat substitute food products. However, Germany is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the Europe meat substitute market forecast period.

