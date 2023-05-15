New Nonprofit CRM to Boost Fundraising and Donor Management
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of Our Non-profit Solution built on Dynamics, Right Cause—an innovative CRM software designed exclusively for nonprofits. Beyond Key aims at providing a comprehensive platform that provides the foundational infrastructure and functionality needed to manage grants, collaborate and fundraise with confidence.
With Right Cause Non-profit Solution, your nonprofit can automate essential operations such as donations management, fundraising management, grants and pledges management, volunteer management, constituent management, reporting and analytics, custom portal development, and much more.
All of this is done in a secure Microsoft environment, ensuring the protection and confidentiality of your data. Our Non-profit Solution is the perfect solution to streamline your operations, saving your nonprofit time and effort that can be better spent on delivering your mission and making a positive impact in your community.
"We believe that every nonprofit deserve the access to different modules and technology innovation can be a game changer to succeed," added Piyush Goel, Founder and CEO at Beyond Technologies LLC.
The Right Cause is the future of nonprofit technology which will automate and streamline almost every operation and eliminate paperwork and redundancy, and we invite you to try it today and see the difference for yourself.
