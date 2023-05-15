Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,223 in the last 365 days.

New Nonprofit CRM to Boost Fundraising and Donor Management

Right Cause

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of Our Non-profit Solution built on Dynamics, Right Cause—an innovative CRM software designed exclusively for nonprofits. Beyond Key aims at providing a comprehensive platform that provides the foundational infrastructure and functionality needed to manage grants, collaborate and fundraise with confidence.

With Right Cause Non-profit Solution, your nonprofit can automate essential operations such as donations management, fundraising management, grants and pledges management, volunteer management, constituent management, reporting and analytics, custom portal development, and much more.

All of this is done in a secure Microsoft environment, ensuring the protection and confidentiality of your data. Our Non-profit Solution is the perfect solution to streamline your operations, saving your nonprofit time and effort that can be better spent on delivering your mission and making a positive impact in your community.
"We believe that every nonprofit deserve the access to different modules and technology innovation can be a game changer to succeed," added Piyush Goel, Founder and CEO at Beyond Technologies LLC.

The Right Cause is the future of nonprofit technology which will automate and streamline almost every operation and eliminate paperwork and redundancy, and we invite you to try it today and see the difference for yourself.

Jennifer Barnett
Right Cause
info@rightcause.net

You just read:

New Nonprofit CRM to Boost Fundraising and Donor Management

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more