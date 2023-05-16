Air Traffic Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Air Traffic Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Air Traffic Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s air traffic control market report, the air traffic control market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.7 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global air traffic control industry is due to increasing tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest air traffic control market share. Major players in the air traffic control industry include Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas S.A., Frequentis AG and Harris Corporation.

Air Traffic Control Market Segments

● By Point of Sale: Hardware, Software, Services

● By Airport Size: Small, Medium, Large

● By Airspace: Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC), Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), Remote Tower (RT)

● By Application: Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Air traffic control is a service given by ground-based controllers to safely direct numerous aircraft in the aviation to their destinations while preventing collisions or unforeseen mishaps caused by excessive air traffic in an air space.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Air Traffic Control Market Trends

4. Air Traffic Control Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Air Traffic Control Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

