Wireless Audio Devices Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 194.85 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing demand for wireless audio devices from the commercial sectors and rising technological advancement for the production of innovation devices.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Wireless Audio Devices Market and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of ists major segments. Reports about the global Wireless Audio Devices market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios Wireless Audio Devices industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global Wireless Audio Devices Market is expected to reach USD 194.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for wireless audio devices from the commercial sectors and rising technological advancement for the production of innovation devices. Increasing investments in the R&D by the OEMs for the production of advanced devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the market, as China is one of the major suppliers for the raw materials as well as the finished product. The present condition can be a great opportunity for local manufacturers if they can efficiently cater to the growing demand. However, the scarcity of raw materials is still a major restraining factor in the market. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis have already affected the sales of the product.

Key Highlights from the Report

The increasing flexibility, improved audio quality, better battery life, and lightweight feature of the wireless speaker systems have resulted in the increased demand for the product.

The Bluetooth accounted for the largest market share of the wireless Audio devices Market in 2019. In comparison to other wireless audio transmission technologies, Bluetooth consumes less power. In order to increase the adoption of Bluetooth, key smartphone manufacturers are planning to include Bluetooth 5.0 technology in smartphones.

The commercial sector has a wide usage of wireless audio devices due to the growing demand for wireless infotainment devices.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban middle-class population in countries such as China, Japan, and India and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Wireless Audio Devices market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Harman International Industries, Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg, DEI Holdings, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Sonos, Inc., and VIZIO, Inc., among others.

Wireless Audio Devices Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Wireless Audio Devices market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wireless Audio Devices Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wireless Headsets & Microphones

Sound Bars

Speaker systems

Other Products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Airplay

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Consumer

Commercial

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Wireless Audio Devices report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

