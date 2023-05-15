Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Size Expected To Reach $7.37 Billion By 2027

Augmented Reality In Marketing Market Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Augmented Reality In Marketing Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Augmented Reality in Marketing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s augmented reality in marketing market forecast, the augmented reality in marketing market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.37 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.09 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global augmented reality in marketing industry is due to the growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors. North America region is expected to hold the largest augmented reality in marketing market share. Major augmented reality in market companies include Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Sony Corporation, Magic Leap, Incorporated, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara Inc., Apple Inc., Blippar Limited.

Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Segments

● By Component: Hardware, Software

● By Device Type: Head-Mounted Display & Smart Glass, Head-Up Display, Handheld Devices, Stationary AR systems, Smart Glasses, Other Types

● By Technology: Marker-Based AR Technology, Markerless AR Technology, Anchor-Based AR Technology

● By Application: Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Automotive, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9042&type=smp

Augmented reality (AR) in marketing refers to the real-time integration of digital information and techniques used for marketing. This enables businesses to enhance their marketing and increase engagement through mobile devices and provide clients with distinctive experiences.

Read More On The Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-marketing-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:

Augmented Reality Software And Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-software-and-services-global-market-report

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marketing-research-and-analysis-services-global-market-report

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

