Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Size Expected To Reach $7.37 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Augmented Reality In Marketing Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Augmented Reality in Marketing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s augmented reality in marketing market forecast, the augmented reality in marketing market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.37 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.09 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global augmented reality in marketing industry is due to the growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors. North America region is expected to hold the largest augmented reality in marketing market share. Major augmented reality in market companies include Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Sony Corporation, Magic Leap, Incorporated, Wikitude GmbH, Zugara Inc., Apple Inc., Blippar Limited.
Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Segments
● By Component: Hardware, Software
● By Device Type: Head-Mounted Display & Smart Glass, Head-Up Display, Handheld Devices, Stationary AR systems, Smart Glasses, Other Types
● By Technology: Marker-Based AR Technology, Markerless AR Technology, Anchor-Based AR Technology
● By Application: Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Automotive, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9042&type=smp
Augmented reality (AR) in marketing refers to the real-time integration of digital information and techniques used for marketing. This enables businesses to enhance their marketing and increase engagement through mobile devices and provide clients with distinctive experiences.
Read More On The Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-marketing-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Augmented Reality in Marketing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:
Augmented Reality Software And Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-software-and-services-global-market-report
Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marketing-research-and-analysis-services-global-market-report
Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-services-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn