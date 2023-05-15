Surgical Robotics Market Growth & Size to be Worth USD 9.59 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients, improved healthcare infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a detailed report on the global Surgical Robotics Market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Surgical Robotics market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Surgical Robotics market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.

To get sample PDf @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/99

Several development of user friendly and technologically developed robotic platforms to capture need gap is one of the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, Senhance Surgical Robotic System a U.S. based company has received Japanese approval for its TransEnterix‘s Senhance robot-assisted surgery device for several procedures. However, the majority of surgeons are unaware of the use of robotics in healthcare, and mechanical failures associated with surgeries are likely to restrain the market.

Surgical Robotics Market Segmentation:

The global Surgical Robotics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Surgical Robotics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Surgical Robotics market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Get Customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/99

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

North America has obtained a significant share in the Surgical Robotics market of about 47.2% due to the increase in the number of hospitals adopting robot-assisted surgeries, rise in the per capita income, and due to government initiatives for robotic inventions.

The Global Surgical Robotics Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Surgical Robotics market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-robotics-market

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Surgical Robotics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Energy Harvesting System Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-harvesting-system-market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hemodynamic-monitoring-systems-market

Marine Light Fish and Shrimp Farming Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/marine-light-fish-and-shrimp-farming-market

Non Phthalate Plasticizer Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-phthalate-plasticizer-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.