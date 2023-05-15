Softgel Capsule Market Forecast: Growth Potential and Investment Opportunities

Softgel Capsule Market

The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐁𝐲 2031 USD 7.5 billion

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 CAGR of 5.4%

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 2021 - 2031

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 265

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the softgel capsules industry grow significantly, as demand for softgel health supplements to improve immune system during COVID-19. Popular supplement ingredients that are thought to support immune health include, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, elderberry, echinacea, and probiotics, which are also available in softgels.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the gelatin softgel capsules segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By application, the health supplements segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the softgel capsule market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing softgel capsule market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the softgel capsule market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global softgel capsules market size trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Aenova Group,

Best Formulations, Inc.,

Captek Softgel International, Inc.,

Catalant, Inc.,

DCC Plc. (Eurocaps),

Procaps Groups,

Robinson Pharma, Inc.,

Lyfe Group (Caps Canada),

Sirio Pharma Co. (Ayanda),

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc (Patheon)

