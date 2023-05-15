Live Chat Software Market Valuation Worth USD 1.7 Billion by 2030, Registering at a CAGR of 8.8%

Allied Market

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of social media platforms and live chat software is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Rise in popularity of live chat for resolving questions related to online shopping, adoption of live chat by organizations to improve customer relationship management (CRM), and benefits of live chat software over conventional customer support drive the growth of the global live chat software market.

The global live chat software industry generated $755.23 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the retail and ecommerce segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global live chat software market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ability of retailers and ecommerce providers to connect with customers during the shopping process rather than after a purchase and elimination of the need to deal with customer service requests in the future. However, the travel and hospitality segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to implementation of live chat on websites and apps to gain competitive edge by connecting with potential customers.

Based on device type, the mobile segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rapid adoption of smartphones, internet penetration in emerging economies, and rapid development of mobile applications for various industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, and education. The report also analyzes the desktop segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global live chat software industry, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled tools to help businesses with customer support, sales, and marketing. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for live chat software from numerous industries to automate and scale their activity and surge in adoption of chats app in countries such as India and China.

Major industry players such as - LogMeIn, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk, SnapEngage, Livechat, Inc., Olark, Kayako, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

